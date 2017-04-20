News By Tag
A Decade Of Hits By MTV EMA Nominated Acoustic Rockstar Oliver Sean
WOA International Launches New Album 'A Decade of Hits' Featuring 11 Hit Singles From The Past Decade By Platinum Selling Vh1 Top 10 Artist and Producer Oliver Sean.
As a songwriter Oliver Sean has the uncanny ability to make every tune he comes out with sound like a classic and this has led the singer to have several of his songs hit various charts around the world in various genres, ranging from Pop and Rock to Americana and even Worldbeat.
WOA International, the label behind the Acoustic Rockstar for over a decade has now released, much to the delight of Oliver Sean's fans, 11 specially selected tracks from the artist's vast body of work, as a hit compilation album called 'A Decade of Hits' to mark the star's achievement in the music industry.
This release coincides with the Oliver Sean Heartland Tour of America kicking off on the 5th of May. This album is also being released as a collectors edition for fans before the launch of the highly anticipated new studio album 'Devil in Blue Jeans' expected to release worldwide shortly.
Fans can download '`A Decade of Hits' starting today across all major stores and can also buy a signed edition of the CD which they will get with several free Oliver Sean branded gifts via the artist's website http://www.oliversean.com
