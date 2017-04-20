 
A Decade Of Hits By MTV EMA Nominated Acoustic Rockstar Oliver Sean

WOA International Launches New Album 'A Decade of Hits' Featuring 11 Hit Singles From The Past Decade By Platinum Selling Vh1 Top 10 Artist and Producer Oliver Sean.
 
 
Oliver Sean - A Decade of Hits
Oliver Sean - A Decade of Hits
NEW YORK - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Oliver Sean's body of work since he hit the scene in 2003 with his debut album 'I Like it' has been impressive to say the least. From being Nominated with John Mayer and Robbie Williams with his very first album (AVMax Awards), to having several hit music videos on MTV, including a Top 10 on Vh1, the singer songwriter and producer went on to be nominated for the MTV EMA's in the Best Worldwide Act category for his album 'So Good'. All this while maintaining his own musical identity through the years and never compromising his style of music.

As a songwriter Oliver Sean has the uncanny ability to make every tune he comes out with sound like a classic and this has led the singer to have several of his songs hit various charts around the world in various genres, ranging from Pop and Rock to Americana and even Worldbeat.

WOA International, the label behind the Acoustic Rockstar for over a decade has now released, much to the delight of Oliver Sean's fans, 11 specially selected tracks from the artist's vast body of work, as a hit compilation album called 'A Decade of Hits' to mark the star's achievement in the music industry.

This release coincides with the Oliver Sean Heartland Tour of America kicking off on the 5th of May. This album is also being released as a collectors edition for fans before the launch of the highly anticipated new studio album 'Devil in Blue Jeans' expected to release worldwide shortly.

Fans can download '`A Decade of Hits' starting today across all major stores and can also buy a signed edition of the CD which they will get with several free Oliver Sean branded gifts via the artist's website http://www.oliversean.com

W.O.A International
***@oliversean.com
Click to Share