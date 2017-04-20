 
Lima, Ny Justin Cogswell Secures Aircraft Hanger For Operation Build Up Headquarters

We have conquered a major landmark by acquiring an old aircraft landing strip and hanger to move into for Operation Build Up headquarters. This will give us the ability to look towards a 60-90 day national launch.
 
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Operation Clean Out To Build Up llc

The Operation Build Up team is excited to announce that over the next 30 days we will be assisting in the updating of an old aircraft hanger, pouring concrete, running electricial, lights etc to make a transitional move into the location.  This will not only give us sufficient space for growth, fundraising, cook outs, concerts but it will also provide us with enough growing space to sustain us for years to come!

One of the largest issues that we have dealt as a company was the space limitations of our current location, this move will give us the capabilities to store and restore furnishings, vehicles, all on site.  We will also be able to open the doors to volunteers of all forms to assist us in our future growth!

At our current pace we are on track to deliver 30+ vehicles this year to struggling high risk veterans and an equal amount with complete home furnishings.  This move will allow us to significantly increase those numbers moving forward.

We would like to give special thanks to "Unified Maintenance And Construction" for making this possible for us, and allowing us to grow into the terms! Please visit their Facebook Page for more information about their company:

https://www.facebook.com/Unified-Maintenance-and-Construc...

To learn more about Operation Build Up, to volunteer, or make a donation please visit:

www.OperationBuildUp.com

