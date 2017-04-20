Marie Baldwin Gallery Launches 'Lookatme,' A Unique Art Show Featuring Two of L.A.'s Finest Artists LOS ANGELES - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The newly-launched Marie Baldwin Gallery debuts with an invite only event at the Rodney Walker designed Botev House in Bel Air on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 5 to 9 pm. The exhibition, titled Lookatme, is an inspired look at the works of Los Angeles-based artists Edvarda Braanaas and Tommii Lim.



Juxtaposing the energy of feminine and masculine personas and perceptions, as well as the past and present, this exhibit makes a powerful statement about human nature in the context of seeing and being seen.



Edvarda Braanaas is a highly recognized and collected narrative painter from Norway whose art has appeared in Los Angeles and other places, such as:

Maddox Arts Gallery / London

Hole Art Center / Oslo

Gallery Tonne, / Oslo

Henie Onstad Artcenter, / SKA / Oslo



In Lookatme, Braanaas explores universal themes such as strength, trust, powerlessness, and love.



Tommii Lim, originally from South Korea, is a Los Angeles art phenomenon, producing murals, film, canvases, and special collections of skateboards, basketballs and footwear for high profile athletes. Some of the many places Tommii Lim's work has appeared include:

Tommii Lim Golden State Mural Tour / CA

Absence of Color (Solo Exhibition) / DTLA

Ghost Eyes (Solo Exhibition) / The Standard, Hollywood

Ride Worldwide / Center Culturel, Dakar Senegal Africa

Art Basel / 'Scribble' Exhibition / Miami, FL

District Book / DTLA

Mamba cover / Be-Street Magazine, Kobe Bryant x Nike Basketball x Tommii Lim

Featured artist / UNDOORDINARY Magazine issue 5 2016 (print)



In Lookatme, Tommii Lim pushes the boundaries with his signature pared-down imagery that echoes significant events in the world while offering glimpses into his past.



About Marie Baldwin Gallery

Marie Baldwin Gallery is a space for the ever-evolving art scene, committed to creating connections between artists, designers and collectors worldwide. Elizabeth Baldwin, the Creative Director and proprietor of Marie Baldwin Gallery, also consults with artists creating new collections and collaborations.



For inquiries, contact:

Elizabeth Baldwin

elizabeth@mariebaldwingallery.com

310-400-0063

www.mariebaldwingallery.com

instagram: @mariebaldwingallery



Contact

Elizabeth Baldwin

***@mariebaldwingallery.com Elizabeth Baldwin End -- The newly-launched Marie Baldwin Gallery debuts with an invite only event at the Rodney Walker designed Botev House in Bel Air on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 5 to 9 pm. The exhibition, titled, is an inspired look at the works of Los Angeles-based artists Edvarda Braanaas and Tommii Lim.Juxtaposing the energy of feminine and masculine personas and perceptions, as well as the past and present, this exhibit makes a powerful statement about human nature in the context of seeing and being seen.Edvarda Braanaas is a highly recognized and collected narrative painter from Norway whose art has appeared in Los Angeles and other places, such as:InBraanaas explores universal themes such as strength, trust, powerlessness, and love.Tommii Lim, originally from South Korea, is a Los Angeles art phenomenon, producing murals, film, canvases, and special collections of skateboards, basketballs and footwear for high profile athletes. Some of the many places Tommii Lim's work has appeared include:In, Tommii Lim pushes the boundaries with his signature pared-down imagery that echoes significant events in the world while offering glimpses into his past.For inquiries, contact:Elizabeth Baldwin310-400-0063instagram: @mariebaldwingallery Source : Marie Baldwin Gallery Email : ***@mariebaldwingallery.com Tags : Arts , Fashion , Architecture Industry : Architecture , Arts , Fashion Location : Los Angeles - California - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

