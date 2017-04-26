Political Satire: Have a laugh with song and a poem about politics called "Run For Office"

 
SAN MATEO, Calif. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- For Poem in Your Pocket Day...Election Day...and for any day when you've "had it up to here" with politics...Have a laugh about politics with a poem and a song called "Run For Office"

The people will love this poem and song...Politicians will hate it.

Here is the poem version of "Run For Office."

"RUN FOR OFFICE"

Copyright 1995, Robert Barrows

Out of work? Need a job? Run for office!

Big debts, lots of sex? Run For Office!

Need prestige? Run for office!

Get elected! Get respected!

You even get yourself protected!

Give unto Caesar that which is his!

Get me Redford! Get me Liz!

I'm going to make it really big...

I'm going to run for office!

All the money you need...

The pleasures of power and greed...

Got to start planting the seed...

I'm going to run for office!

Get elected! Get respected!

Got to get myself selected!

My future in bliss! I'll promise you that...

I'll promise you this!

...With this big warm smile, hey, I can't miss!

There's nothing to lose, and I could actually win!

A couple of lies, hey, that's not like a sin?

Which race is open? I'm ready to go!

I'll toss my hat in!

Here comes the dough!

Where do I stand? It doesn't matter...

I'm shaking everyone's hand!

Oh what a feeling! I'm in command!

Hey, nice to meet you!

I'm running for office!

Your goals are my goals! Vote for me!

I'm your man!

What are my plans?

I'll show you when I get in office!

###

The song lyrics are even more biting than the poem.

Here is a link to a Free Clip of the song version of "Run For Office."

(While you are on the song page, check out a Free Clip of a song called "Big Bucks," too.

http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/run-for-office-single/id...

You can also see "Run For Office" and some more of my poetry in an ebook called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" that you can download for a dollar on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00L2UDYNC

For more information, call Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com

