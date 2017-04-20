News By Tag
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company Announces EOK Used Electric Motors at Competitive Pricing
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company has announced its offer of used electrically-OK used electric motors for domestic & foreign businesses. More information regarding the used electric motor solutions offered can be found at EastCoastMotor.com.
Each electric motor purchased from East Coast Electrical Equipment Company in a used as removed from service condition with no warranty is fully disassembled and tested to be in a good EOK condition. Each electric motor is fully checked to exceed EASA EOK qualifications apart from being meggar tested.
Those wishing to learn more about the high quality EOK used electric motor solutions offered by East Coast Electrical Equipment Company can browse through www.eastcoastmotor.com. Those interested in electric motor quotes or questions about any of the electric motor solutions offered can contact East Coast Electrical Equipment Company by phone at 888-560-8122 or use the contact form found within EastCoastMotor.com.
About East Coast Electrical Equipment Company:
Since 1968 East Coast Electrical Company has been providing its clients across the globe with high quality new, rebuilt, remanufactured, and used electric motors and controls. With the largest inventory of electric motors in the world, we can supply any organization with the precise motor needed at the most competitive price possible. Boasting over 130 years of industry experience, our sales engineers along with our electrical and design engineers are available to properly address and solve the needs of our clients. For more information regarding the 100 to 20,000 HP AC electric motors in wound rotor, squirrel cage, synchronous, vertical, and DC we have available or other electric motor solutions we offer, simply browse through http://eastcoastmotor.com or call us today at 888-560-8122.
