Atomic Fiction's Kevin Baillie Weighs in on the Power of Cloud Computing to Streamline Movie Making Technicolor Pulse Streamlined VFX Work on "Allied," Completing Over 700 VFX Shots in Four Months Kevin Baillie, Atomic Fiction LAS VEGAS - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- NAB 2017 — The movie industry is gradually embracing cloud computing as early applications and some pioneering adopters in the sector demonstrate its ability to streamline processes, iron-out costs and provide creative flexibility, according to Kevin Baillie, CEO of visual effects studio Atomic Fiction, in a podcast interview for journalists.



"At Atomic Fiction, we have been using cloud computing since our inception because we knew that the scale, turnaround time and the reliability cloud provides would be a huge win for us," Baillie says.



During the production of the movie "Allied," Baillie used Technicolor's Pulse technology for storing, distributing and managing movie footage. The value delivered by this private cloud-based resource, he says, was invaluable.



"The short turnaround time and the lack of human involvement in the process were the two things that were really advantageous for us on Allied, because the schedules were compressed. We just would not have been able to get the show done without Pulse.



"We had just over four months to complete over 700 visual effects shots, which on a Robert Zemeckis film is equivalent to about 1600 shots on a normal film, because the shots are so long. So, we had a lot of work to do and not a lot of time. And we could not afford to lose even a single day through waiting on something. We had vendors in California, in Montreal, in Prague, really all over the world, and having the cloud access and the reliability and turnaround time of Pulse was a magnificent feather in the cap for the cloud process."



Also, he says the efficiencies created by cloud enables creativity to be applied much later in the production process than was previously possible.



"A movie takes shape through editorial and as Allied director Robert Zemeckis likes to say, the last draft of the script is written in the editing room. A really important part of the creative process is to allow editorial to go on as deep into the show as possible. Tools like Pulse allow editors to do that without having a negative impact on the VFX process."



In addition to managing the process, Baillie also sees a strong role for the cloud in delivering compute resources necessary for completing today's projects.



"Instead of building a data center to do rendering we have been using cloud from day one to do all that offloaded processing. A couple of years ago we spun off the software we had developed to do that, called Conductor," he says.



Baillie believes the moviemaking industry will rapidly move to adopt a model akin to that of virtual desktop infrastructure.



"I think the cloud will enable us to go to a model where all the storage, all the rendering, all the content is in the cloud and the only thing on people's desks is a monitor, a keyboard and a low-powered processing unit that is simply receiving pixels from the cloud."



He predicts adoption of cloud by the movie industry will be rapid because the benefits are compelling.



"The cloud has the ability to be ultimately more secure than what we have today, and certainly a whole lot faster. I think the economic benefits will drive adoption as quickly as the technology can mature to enable it."



