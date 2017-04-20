 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Couture fashion week and CURVY Magazine have joined forces

Couture fashion week and CURVY Magazine have joined forces to debut this three day series of trend-driven shows taking place at the Crowne Plaza Times Square in New York City.
 
1 2 3 4 5
CURVY Magazine
CURVY Magazine
NEW YORK - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Couture fashion week and CURVY Magazine have joined forces to debut this three day series of trend-driven shows taking place at the Crowne Plaza Times Square in New York City that combines CURVY's editorial authority with Couture Fashion Week's newest luxury designers and Couture Fashion brands.

The multi platform partnership will increase the visibility in the media and the fashion relam to the Curvy Consumer an emphasis on the luxury platform to plus size fashion.

Each day CURVY's experts will offer their take on what trends will be hot followed by presentations of great new looks stylized and presented by CURVY Magazine and it's collective of talented designers.

Couture Fashion Week is the longest running fashion event during NYFW. Averaging over 5,000 attendees, CFW produces a series of couture and luxury only fashion shows in New York City, Cannes, and other selected cities.

For more info designers can apply to show via this link: http://curv.it/Sh0wNYFW (choose NYC) This an international event. Designers come from all around the world to show.

ABOUT CFW

Couture Fashion Week is a multi-day event showcasing couture and luxury fashion. It also includes exhibits of luxury brands and fine art as well as world-class entertainment and receptions. The event is held at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City and occasionally in other selected cities and is attended by upscale consumers, invited VIPs, the press and high-end store buyers.

ABOUT CURVY MAGAZINE

Curvy is a women-focused publication bridging the gap between myth and reality regarding beauty and body image. Though Curvy's multiple media channels, our content covers the latest and best of trends in Fashion, Entertainment, Beauty, Health, positive body image, and lifestyle.

See more of CURVY on our video channel on youtube via https://youtu.be/imbCFwTZ8eY



End
Source:CURVY Magazine
Email:***@curvyrevolution.com Email Verified
Tags:Beauty, Fashion, Luxury, Couture, Women, New York, International, Designer
Industry:Beauty, Event, Fashion
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share