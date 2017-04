Couture fashion week and CURVY Magazine have joined forces to debut this three day series of trend-driven shows taking place at the Crowne Plaza Times Square in New York City.

Couture fashion week and CURVY Magazine have joined forces to debut this three day series of trend-driven shows taking place at the Crowne Plaza Times Square in New York City that combines CURVY's editorial authority with Couture Fashion Week's newest luxury designers and Couture Fashion brands.The multi platform partnership will increase the visibility in the media and the fashion relam to the Curvy Consumer an emphasis on the luxury platform to plus size fashion.Each day CURVY's experts will offer their take on what trends will be hot followed by presentations of great new looks stylized and presented by CURVY Magazine and it's collective of talented designers.Couture Fashion Week is the longest running fashion event during NYFW. Averaging over 5,000 attendees, CFW produces a series of couture and luxury only fashion shows in New York City, Cannes, and other selected cities.For more info designers can apply to show via this link: http://curv.it/ Sh0wNYFW (choose NYC) This an international event. Designers come from all around the world to show.ABOUT CFWCouture Fashion Week is a multi-day event showcasing couture and luxury fashion. It also includes exhibits of luxury brands and fine art as well as world-class entertainment and receptions. The event is held at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City and occasionally in other selected cities and is attended by upscale consumers, invited VIPs, the press and high-end store buyers.ABOUT CURVY MAGAZINECurvy is a women-focused publication bridging the gap between myth and reality regarding beauty and body image. Though Curvy's multiple media channels, our content covers the latest and best of trends in Fashion, Entertainment, Beauty, Health, positive body image, and lifestyle.See more of CURVY on our video channel on youtube via https://youtu.be/ imbCFwTZ8eY