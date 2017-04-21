Country(s)
Announcing a New Online Healing Center Unlike Any Other: AtoZ Healing Space
Extraordinary Offers for our AtoZ Healing Space
Charter Members
Linker states: "Just as an ancient proverb stated that all roads led to Rome, at AtoZ Healing Space we use many different healing modalities to guide us towards our greatest good."
Our world-renowned healers and thought leaders in the field of alternative health and wellness include such luminaries as Kamini Desai, who was awarded the title Yogeshwari (a woman of yogic mastery) for her keen ability to bring ancient illumination to the challenges of the human experience, Shiloh Sophia, founder of Intentional Creativity, Charan Surdhar, Epigeneticist, and more. Click here to learn more.
Make this a year of growth and connection. As an AtoZ member you receive:
Monthly live online workshops with top healers worldwide from the convenience of your home
Monthly live online circle gatherings led by spiritual leaders
Monthly distance energy transmissions to activate your dreams and intentions
Monthly Oracle card readings
On-demand access to the complete video library of all AtoZ workshops
Special discounts on programs and products by our Featured Healers
Exclusive access to a Members-Only online Forum
Discounted rates on professional Practitioner Training Programs available only at AtoZ Academy. Click here to learn more about practitioner trainings.
Think About It...Would you feel comfortable hiring a healer based on a storefront sign? Would you entrust your innermost growth to just anyone? AtoZ Healing Space does the research for you! Each Featured Healer is meticulously vetted for integrity, skill, effectiveness and approach, and curated to bring you the widest possible range of modalities.
AtoZ Healing Space is for you if you are looking for an online healing and learning community.
It's for you if you want to explore a wide range of high quality, cutting edge, healing modalities with the great healers and teachers of our time, presented to you every month.
It's for you if you're beginning your journey of healing.
It's for you if you want to sample different healing modalities and see which resonate with you.
It's for you if you're a personal growth explorer always eager to try new methods.
For our Charter Members: enjoy the convenience of automatic monthly payment, with the freedom to stop your membership at any time. Get all the benefits of AtoZ membership for only $39/month.
Or, join for a full year for an extraordinary $29/month ($328/year). Inspiring events month after month for a whole year – how awesome is that!?
Click here to learn more about membership. (http://www.atozhealingspace.com/
This is the beginning of a great adventure. Click here if you would like to be on our mailing list! (http://www.atozhealingspace.com/
