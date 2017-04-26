The Akademia Music Awards "Winner" BEST ​RAP / HIP-HOP ALBUM

5CENT "featuring" Rosie J "Tha Flava of Tha Funk" Akademia Award Winner 5Cent to be honored at the 2018 Gala Event in Los Angeles!

12567700- 81mrjoxr0il- sx425

Media Contact

Director * Ray du Boc Ali

3233759012

***@msn.com Director * Ray du Boc Ali3233759012

End

-- 5CENT featuring Rosie JWinner Best Rap / Hip-Hop Album'It's instantly obvious when you encounter a hip-hop artist with real production skills; 'Tha Flava of Tha Funk' has a measure-by-measure dexterity that takes huge time and talent to conceive, and the title track is a chart-slayer.'Tha Flava of Tha FunkDistributedbyRugley / Armada RecordsAvailable at over 100 digital music storesin 90 countries online worldwide​iTUNES, CD Baby, BBQ Distribution, Amazon in Japan,Tower Records in Japan, HMV in JapanBreaking News BBQ Music in Japan release 5CENT New AlbumLike,Tweet, Share,Get Your Friends to Download The Album,​Ask them to Share with there Friends​​5CENT..... Featuring..... Intelligent..... Verses..... for..... Elucidating.....​Creative..... Effectual..... Narural..... Talent​5CENT is a charismatic rap artist extraordinaire..... He believes that GOD is first. Inspired by artist like Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee, Hammer, Bell Biv Devoe, Will Smith and most of all, Michael Jackson!!Best Selling Hip-Hop/Rap on CD Baby's "TOP SELLERS" List Over 100 Weeks!http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/5centfeaturingrosiej5CENT featuring Rosie JTha Flava "VIDEO"​​​https://youtu.be/85Btn-h3CSkhttp://rugleyrecords.weebly.comExecutive Producersdu Boc Ali * Bam Bam & Doc