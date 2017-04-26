News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Akademia Music Awards "Winner" BEST RAP / HIP-HOP ALBUM
5CENT "featuring" Rosie J "Tha Flava of Tha Funk" Akademia Award Winner 5Cent to be honored at the 2018 Gala Event in Los Angeles!
Winner Best Rap / Hip-Hop Album
'It's instantly obvious when you encounter a hip-hop artist with real production skills; 'Tha Flava of Tha Funk' has a measure-by-measure dexterity that takes huge time and talent to conceive, and the title track is a chart-slayer.'
Tha Flava of Tha Funk
Distributed
by
Rugley / Armada Records
In Stores NOW!
Available at over 100 digital music stores
in 90 countries online worldwide
Download The Album
iTUNES, CD Baby, BBQ Distribution, Amazon in Japan,
Tower Records in Japan, HMV in Japan
Breaking News BBQ Music in Japan release 5CENT New Album
Like,Tweet, Share,
Get Your Friends to Download The Album,
Ask them to Share with there Friends
5CENT..... Featuring..... Intelligent..... Verses..... for..... Elucidating.....
Creative..... Effectual..... Narural..... Talent
5CENT is a charismatic rap artist extraordinaire..... He believes that GOD is first. Inspired by artist like Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee, Hammer, Bell Biv Devoe, Will Smith and most of all, Michael Jackson!!
Best Selling Hip-Hop/Rap on CD Baby's "TOP SELLERS" List Over 100 Weeks!
http://rugleyrecords.weebly.com
http://www.cdbaby.com/
5CENT featuring Rosie J
Tha Flava "VIDEO"
https://
http://rugleyrecords.weebly.com
Executive Producers
du Boc Ali * Bam Bam & Doc
Media Contact
Director * Ray du Boc Ali
3233759012
***@msn.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 26, 2017