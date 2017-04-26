 
News By Tag
* 5CENT featuring Rosie J
* 5CENT deposit 50CENT FUNK
* #ThaFlavaofThaFunk
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

The Akademia Music Awards "Winner" BEST ​RAP / HIP-HOP ALBUM

5CENT "featuring" Rosie J "Tha Flava of Tha Funk" Akademia Award Winner 5Cent to be honored at the 2018 Gala Event in Los Angeles!
 
 
12567700-81mrjoxr0il-sx425
12567700-81mrjoxr0il-sx425
LOS ANGELES - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- 5CENT featuring Rosie J
Winner Best Rap / Hip-Hop Album

'It's instantly obvious when you encounter a hip-hop artist with real production skills; 'Tha Flava of Tha Funk' has a measure-by-measure dexterity that takes huge time and talent to conceive, and the title track is a chart-slayer.'

Tha Flava of Tha Funk

Distributed
by
Rugley / Armada Records

In Stores NOW! ​
Available at over 100 digital music stores
in 90 countries online worldwide​

Download The Album ​​
iTUNES, CD Baby, BBQ Distribution, Amazon in Japan,

Tower Records in Japan, HMV in Japan

Breaking News BBQ Music in Japan release 5CENT New Album

Like,Tweet, Share,
Get Your Friends to Download The Album,
​Ask them to Share with there Friends

​​5CENT..... Featuring..... Intelligent..... Verses..... for..... Elucidating.....
​Creative..... Effectual..... Narural..... Talent

​5CENT is a charismatic rap artist extraordinaire..... He believes that GOD is first. Inspired by artist like Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee, Hammer, Bell Biv Devoe, Will Smith and most of all, Michael Jackson!!

Best Selling Hip-Hop/Rap on CD Baby's "TOP SELLERS" List Over 100 Weeks!


http://rugleyrecords.weebly.com
http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/5centfeaturingrosiej

5CENT featuring Rosie J

Tha Flava "VIDEO"

​​​https://youtu.be/85Btn-h3CSk


http://rugleyrecords.weebly.com

Executive Producers

du Boc Ali * Bam Bam & Doc

Media Contact
Director * Ray du Boc Ali
3233759012
***@msn.com
End
Source:
Email:***@msn.com Email Verified
Tags:5CENT featuring Rosie J, 5CENT deposit 50CENT FUNK, #ThaFlavaofThaFunk
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 26, 2017
Rugley Records PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share