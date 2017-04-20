News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar Celebrates Wildly Successful Northwood Estates Grand Opening
"This community is proving to be a hit with homeshoppers, and with only a limited number of up to 38 homesites offered in total, we highly recommend interested parties join our VIP program to reserve their spot," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "These spacious homes sit atop large homesites, set in a quaint community and offer picturesque Mt. Rainer views."
In total, Northwood Estates offers three distinctive floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from available in a variety of elevation styles. Home sizes vary approximately between 3,017 to 3,264 square feet of space and include Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. Originally created to accommodate multigenerational or dual living situations, Next Gen® homes continue to be a big hit.
At this community, the Bainbridge plan is a Lennar Next Gen® home. Like all of these floorplans, the Bainbridge comes with an attached suite that has its own entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom, laundry area and kitchenette. An interior lockable door allows for as much privacy from or direct access to the two residences depending on what each situation desires. In total, the Bainbridge plan offers 3,183 square feet with four bedrooms, three and one-half bathroom, upstairs loft, additional tech space and large upstairs laundry room.
Another floorplan available here is the all-new Lynden plan. This home provides approximately 3,264 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms and whole host of fantastic design details. Downstairs is a guest suite, mud room off the garage, formal dining area, open-concept layout throughout the living area and a back patio. Upstairs are three more bedrooms including the luxurious master suite that features a retreat area, spa-inspired master bathroom and huge walk-in closet and see-through fireplace. The two upstairs secondary bedrooms share access to a Jack-and-Jill bathroom with separate vanity areas. A bonus room upstairs also adds extra space!
Lennar's Everything's Included® program helps add tremendous value to all the new homes at Northwood Estates by including a high level of standard features at no additional cost. Residents of this community will enjoy items such as GE® stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, programmable thermostats, granite countertops, beautiful backsplashes and much more.
Northwood Estates is now open! Located at 9705 24th Street in Edgewood, make your appointment to view it today or reserve your future homesite by joining the VIP interest list at www.lennar.com/
For a full list of Lennar communities located across the Puget Sound, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse