IPA Sweeps National Resident Satisfaction Awards

Liv Avenida Community

Heidi Arave, director, Liv Multifamily

Investment Property Associates, LLC

***@ipapartners.com Heidi Arave, director, Liv MultifamilyInvestment Property Associates, LLC

-- Investment Property Associates (IPA) was recognized for its high marks in customer service and resident experience. SatisFacts, the leading provider of resident surveys recently announced the winners of its 2016 National Resident Satisfaction Awards. IPA and all six of its Liv communities were honoredIPA was an Exceptional Company award winner for a score of 4.5 or higher in resident satisfaction. Arizona communities:Liv North Scottsdale, Liv Northgate in Gilbert. Liv Avenida in Chandler, Live Ahwatukee and Michigan communities:Liv Arbors in Traverse City and Wildwood Meadows in Ludwig all received StatisFact Index scores of 4.0 or higher.The SatisFacts Index is the average score of prospective and current resident responses to questions measuring renters' experiences, ranking key events and experiences from 1 (very unsatisfied)to 5 (very satisfied). Scores are based on resident responses to questions addressing a variety of categories including:·New customer experience·Move in experience, satisfaction·Service, maintenance request satisfaction·Intent to renew lease upon expirationSurveys are administered to residents of more than 3000 communities across the U.S. to recognize leading property management companies and communities for delivering outstanding resident experience."IPA is focused on building communities that help people live fuller lives and resident satisfaction is ultimately the most important measure," explains Heidi Arave, director, Liv Multifamily. "We are extremely honored to be recognized among the best in the country and it is especially meaningful to receive these awards based on our residents' feedback."To enrich the lives of its residents, IPA incorporates elements of technology, sustainability, wellness and community into its community designs. Liv communities offer resort style state-of-the-art amenities including resort-style pools and spas, fully equipped fitness centers, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, game rooms, parks, walking paths and more.