IPA Sweeps National Resident Satisfaction Awards
IPA was an Exceptional Company award winner for a score of 4.5 or higher in resident satisfaction. Arizona communities:
·New customer experience
·Move in experience, satisfaction
·Service, maintenance request satisfaction
·Intent to renew lease upon expiration
Surveys are administered to residents of more than 3000 communities across the U.S. to recognize leading property management companies and communities for delivering outstanding resident experience.
"IPA is focused on building communities that help people live fuller lives and resident satisfaction is ultimately the most important measure," explains Heidi Arave, director, Liv Multifamily. "We are extremely honored to be recognized among the best in the country and it is especially meaningful to receive these awards based on our residents' feedback."
Contact
Heidi Arave, director, Liv Multifamily
Investment Property Associates, LLC
***@ipapartners.com
