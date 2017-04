Industry expert Rob Vollman to speak at 2017 Ottawa Hockey Analytics Conference (#OTTHAC17)

Hockey Abstract

-- Hockey analytics pioneer Rob Vollman will be speaking at the 3annual Ottawa Hockey Analytics Conference, hosted by the Carleton University School of Mathematics and St. Lawrence University. As part of the event, a student can win the chance for their hockey analytics-related paper to be published as part of the 2017 edition of Vollman's popularseries.2017 Ottawa Hockey Analytics ConferenceRob VollmanMay 6, 2017Carleton University, Ottawa, ONRob Vollman, a leading expert on hockey analytics, is part of the speaker lineup at the full-day event which focuses on using mathematics and statistics to assess team and player performance in the NHL. This event is open to students of the two hosting universities as well as the general public.www.hockeyabstract.comstatsportsconsulting.com/otthac17/Meghan SomersMeghan [at] the agency inc [dot] ca+1 587 899 0615Rob Vollman is an author, speaker, consultant, and long-time pioneer in the field of hockey analytics. His innovative hockey statistics such as player usage charts, history-based projection systems, and coaching metrics, have helped win Stanley Cups and Gold medals, and have shaped the way that teams are built, and the game is covered.Rob's work can be found every week onandwhere he has been featuredsince the 2008-09 season. In all, Rob has written 800 columns for a variety of hockey websites, and has been featured in the, the, and. He has authored three books in his own Bill James-inspiredseries, including the highly popular 2016 book,@robvollmanNHL ( https://twitter.com/ robvollmanNHL