April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Industry expert Rob Vollman to speak at 2017 Ottawa Hockey Analytics Conference (#OTTHAC17)

 
 
Hockey Abstract
Hockey Abstract
 
OTTAWA, Ontario - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Hockey analytics pioneer Rob Vollman will be speaking at the 3rd annual Ottawa Hockey Analytics Conference, hosted by the Carleton University School of Mathematics and St. Lawrence University. As part of the event, a student can win the chance for their hockey analytics-related paper to be published as part of the 2017 edition of Vollman's popular Hockey Abstract series.

What: 2017 Ottawa Hockey Analytics Conference
Who: Rob Vollman
When: May 6, 2017
Where: Carleton University, Ottawa, ON
Why: Rob Vollman, a leading expert on hockey analytics, is part of the speaker lineup at the full-day event which focuses on using mathematics and statistics to assess team and player performance in the NHL. This event is open to students of the two hosting universities as well as the general public.

For more information, please visit www.hockeyabstract.com and statsportsconsulting.com/otthac17/.

- ends -

Contact:
Meghan Somers
Meghan [at] the agency inc [dot] ca
+1 587 899 0615

About Rob Vollman & Hockey Abstract:
Rob Vollman is an author, speaker, consultant, and long-time pioneer in the field of hockey analytics. His innovative hockey statistics such as player usage charts, history-based projection systems, and coaching metrics, have helped win Stanley Cups and Gold medals, and have shaped the way that teams are built, and the game is covered.

Rob's work can be found every week on NHL.com and ESPN Insider, where he has been featuredsince the 2008-09 season. In all, Rob has written 800 columns for a variety of hockey websites, and has been featured in the Hockey News, The Globe and Mail, the Washington Post, Forbes, and Rolling Stone. He has authored three books in his own Bill James-inspired Hockey Abstract series, including the highly popular 2016 book, Stat Shot.

www.hockeyabstract.com | @robvollmanNHL (https://twitter.com/robvollmanNHL)

Source:Rob Vollman
Email:***@theagencyinc.ca Email Verified
