Evolve IP Awarded With 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year
Integrated Business Collaboration Services and IP Phone System Honored for Exceptional Innovation
WAYNE, Pa. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, announced today that TMC and Internet Telephony Magazine have named Evolve IP's unified communications platform as a 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner. This marks the 6th time Evolve IP has been honored with this prestigious award and follows a series of product innovations that have allowed the company to rapidly expand its international coverage.
Evolve IP's business collaboration tools and IP phone system dramatically improve employee productivity in the office and on the road with a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that fully integrates voice, video, instant messaging & presence (IM&P), desktop sharing, audio/web conferencing and more. The company also provides a sophisticated Web-based management portal, OSSmosis®, that allows administrators to easily configure system functions and quickly modify users without the need to reach out to a third party for changes.
The award-winning service, which has been available for a decade in North America, expanded its international capabilities in the last year via GEO, the Global Evolved Office. Using new international data centers, GEO provides a consistent, feature-rich experience between North American organizations and businesses around the world including: LNP (Local Number Portability)
"We appreciate the recognition from TMC and Internet Telephony Magazine and are very pleased that our cloud communications services have been noted as the Product of the Year," said Scott Kinka, Chief Technology and Product Officer and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "While it is a great honor to be recognized by the industry and noted analysts, we are even more proud of the feedback from our customers. With a 98% annual retention rate and 95% customer satisfaction approval scores, we are not only assured that our product teams have delivered an exceptional service, but our service, delivery, and customer support teams are second to none."
"It gives me great pleasure to honor Evolve IP as a 2017 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative product, the Unified Communications Suite," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Evolve IP in their groundbreaking work on the Unified Communications Suite."
One of the nation's fastest growing cloud companies, Evolve IP provides cloud services in virtually every industry including: healthcare, legal, insurance, banking, technology, travel, veterinary medicine and retail and to some of the world's most recognizable brands. The company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM solution allows organizations to migrate multiple cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: disaster recovery, contact centers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, IaaS, and more. Winners of the 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine (http://www.itmag.com/)
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including: disaster recovery, contact centers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, IaaS and more, are deployed by more than 1,400 commercial business accounts with a combined 150,000+ users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
