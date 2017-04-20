News By Tag
House of FCM Launches it's Store
A Virtual Fashion-Forward Boutique for Women that brings style to the new millennium
HOUSE of FCM, a contemporary French-British female centric online boutique, will be providing women glamorous, high-quality cocktail dresses, evening wear, active wear, and stylish accessories when its upcoming website launches in the near future.
"We Live, Breathe, Eat, Sleep, Fashion because we are passionate about Fashion," says HOUSE of FCM Chairman and CEO, Azhar Harris. "This online boutique will allow us to get all of our bespoke creations done for the glamour cocktail dresses, so that by the time we are ready to launch, all of our products are ready to be sold."
HOUSE of FCM believes it is best to be out with the old and in with the new - opting to broaden their clientele by creating a completely virtual storefront. Without a brick and mortar store, the top-notch clothing company can fully focus its financial efforts on the products being sold - avoiding a lot of pricey overhead. They are also preparing to launch a worldwide, web-based store in the near future.
Harris says, "What better way to shop for your next big event than within the comfort of your own home? In this fast-paced world of technological advancement and heavy commitments, we believe that virtual shopping is the easiest and most convenient way to get that jaw-dropping look!"
This high-end company is fiercely devoted to women's fashion and its ever-changing trends, ensuring that each of their clients is the object of attention and desire in any room. The USA Company offers garments that have a story to tell, that are created with couture-style techniques and luxurious heritage fabrics. HOUSE of FCM wants each of the women who purchase from their store to feel beautiful and stunning in their show-stopping, fashion-forward garments. The company works tirelessly to ensure that its products are fashionable and up to date. Their intent is to ensure each client is able to make an elegant, bold statement at whatever event they plan to attend - whether it is a high profile jet-set party, cocktails, or glamour event.
To learn more about HOUSE of FCM's online boutique to spread passionately female elegance, please visit https://www.facebook.com/
