"The Third Covenant of God with Humanity" - God's Word Can Save Humanity From Impending Doom
Whenever Man's sins reach a crisis stage and the world is on the verge of destruction, God, in His infinite mercy and magnanimity, intervenes to save mankind. It was never His intention to let the people of the world perish. But when God's past covenants are broken, He must renew those covenants with the third covenant, which is the last hope for humanity to rid the world of evil.
As it says in 1st Corinthians 15:53, "For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality."
States the author, "The salvation of the human race is my major concern and motivation."
About the Author: Hyacinth I. Ukwuagu was born in Imo State, Nigeria, and is a pastor of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), ordained by the Sole Spiritual Head of the Universe, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu. Pastor Ukwuagu holds a BS in economics and an MS in management. He was previously senior lecturer at Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Nigeria, and executive secretary of education authority of the Orlu Local Government Council in Imo State, Nigeria. He held various positions at state and national levels in the BCS. Married with six children, he is currently an independent business owner in Houston, Texas.
"This important book on God's will shows the continuing fight to save mankind from itself. We are pleased to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
THE THIRD COVENANT OF GOD WITH HUMANITY: GOD NOW DWELLS AMONG MEN TO MANIFEST HIS WILL ON EARTH AS IN HEAVEN (ISBN: 978-1-62857-
http://sbprabooks.com/
