Farmer's Market Coming to West Side

-- A new farmer's market is coming to Las Vegas' west side!The newly-organized Tierra Encantada Farmers Market will be sited in a highly visible area near the intersection of Hot Springs Blvd, Mills Avenue and New Mexico Avenue.The USDA has designated west Las Vegas as a "food desert." Food deserts are defined by the USDA as "parts of the country vapid of fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthful whole foods, usually found in impoverished areas. This is largely due to a lack of grocery stores, farmers' markets, and healthy food providers."The new market will be on City of Las Vegas property.Tierra Encantada will be an outdoor market during the summer and fall, and during that time the city will be working to renovate the old church on the site. The church will be the home of the new farmers market during the cold winter months.Although Tierra Encantada is independent and not affiliated with the Tri-County Farmers Market, the two markets will provide complementary services.Cordia Sammeth is the co-organizer and manager of the new market."We'll be open on Wednesdays, and the Tri-County Farmers Market will be open at their same east Las Vegas site on Saturdays," Sammeth said. "This will expand the availability of fresh, local farm goods to an underserved area of our community as well as continuing service at the east side location on University and Sixth Street."Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurulé-Girón said the city has been working on expansion of the farmers market for a long time. "We are committed to making this a permanent, year-around home for the Tierra Encantada Farmer's Market," Gurulé-Girón said. "Bringing the farmers market presence into the west side will be great for our community and our farmers. It will expand commerce and introduce fresh, healthy, locally grown farm products into an area that has historically been neglected."The Tierra Encantada Farmers Market is expected to open in May of this year.www.lasvegasnm.gov