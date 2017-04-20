News By Tag
Sacred Heart School baseball team serve up ham dinner to Matthew's Kitchen guests
The team, along with Saints Head Coach Mike Hurm, assisted Religious Studies instructor Andrea Hurm by serving up a complete ham dinner at Matthew's Kitchen in the Church's parish center, where a hot meal is provided for those in need each Saturday at noon. Not only did the students dish up the meal, they also prepared "to go" packages of turkey sandwiches and other goodies for guests to take with them.
"Perhaps, even more important than the food, these fine young men took the time to mingle with all the guests and learn a bit about their lives," said Andrea Hurm. "The guests were touched by the acts of kindness with many taking the time to complement our thoughtful students."
Food items for the lunch were donated by Sacred Heart 7th grade students.
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
PHOTO: Members of The Saints, the Sacred Heart High boys' baseball team and Coach Mike Hurm prepare to help serve a ham dinner to guests of Matthew's Kitchen at St. Mary's Parish in North Plymouth, with food donated by the Sacred Heart 7th grade class.
