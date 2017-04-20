News By Tag
Compliance Week Announces Top Minds 2017 Winners
Each year, Compliance Week highlights the best and brightest in the governance, risk, ethics, and compliance profession with the Top Minds award.
The Top Minds 2017 winners are:
- Brian Beeghly, CEO, Informed360
- Richard Bistrong, CEO, Front-Line Anti-Bribery
- Mara Davis, Senior Vice President & Associate General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, Univision Communications
- Kurt Drake, VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Kimberly-Clark
- Peter Driscoll, Acting Director, Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations, Securities and Exchange Commission
- Rob Easton, Chief Compliance Officer, Risk and Insurance Services, Marsh & McLennan Cos.
- Cindy Fornelli, Executive Director, Center for Audit Quality
- Mary Gentile, Ph.D., Creator/Director, Giving Voice to Values, and Professor of Practice, University of Virginia Darden School of Business
- Michael Hershman, Group CEO, International Centre for Sport Security
- Nancy Jardini, SVP and Chief Compliance Officer, Fannie Mae
- Roman Mazzotta, Head Group Compliance & Security, Syngenta AG
- Sean McKessy, Partner, Phillips & Cohen
This year's winners were selected from more than 150 nominations from organizations representing a wide range of disciplines, including financial services, media & communications, law, insurance, education, and government regulation. All were nominated by their peers and were selected by the Compliance Week editorial staff.
"This year's Top Minds represent some of the most amazing people working in the compliance and ethics space today," said Bill Coffin, editor in chief of Compliance Week. "All of them have long and successful careers and have incredible stories to tell. But what we noticed is how much they displayed best practices in compliance and ethics today, such as being great communicators, measuring the success of their programs, and having a vision for how their efforts can build organizational value."
The Top Minds will be honored at a reception on Monday, May 23, at the Compliance Week 2017 annual conference at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. More information about the conference can be found at: events.complianceweek.com/
