Compliance Week Announces Top Minds 2017 Winners

Each year, Compliance Week highlights the best and brightest in the governance, risk, ethics, and compliance profession with the Top Minds award.

-- Compliance Week is pleased to announce the recipients of the Top Minds 2017 award. Launched in 2016, Top Minds is an annual recognition of the best and brightest thought leaders in the fields of governance, risk, compliance, and ethics.The Top Minds 2017 winners are:, CEO, Informed360, CEO, Front-Line Anti-Bribery, Senior Vice President & Associate General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, Univision Communications, VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Kimberly-Clark, Acting Director, Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations, Securities and Exchange Commission, Chief Compliance Officer, Risk and Insurance Services, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Executive Director, Center for Audit Quality, Creator/Director, Giving Voice to Values, and Professor of Practice, University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Group CEO, International Centre for Sport Security, SVP and Chief Compliance Officer, Fannie Mae, Head Group Compliance & Security, Syngenta AG, Partner, Phillips & CohenThis year's winners were selected from more than 150 nominations from organizations representing a wide range of disciplines, including financial services, media & communications, law, insurance, education, and government regulation. All were nominated by their peers and were selected by the Compliance Week editorial staff."This year's Top Minds represent some of the most amazing people working in the compliance and ethics space today," said Bill Coffin, editor in chief of Compliance Week. "All of them have long and successful careers and have incredible stories to tell. But what we noticed is how much they displayed best practices in compliance and ethics today, such as being great communicators, measuring the success of their programs, and having a vision for how their efforts can build organizational value."The Top Minds will be honored at a reception on Monday, May 23, at the Compliance Week 2017 annual conference at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. More information about the conference can be found at: events.complianceweek.com/cw2017