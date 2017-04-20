 
News By Tag
* Compliance
* Risks
* Ethics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Compliance Week Announces Top Minds 2017 Winners

Each year, Compliance Week highlights the best and brightest in the governance, risk, ethics, and compliance profession with the Top Minds award.
 
 
Download Free Digital Edition
Download Free Digital Edition
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Compliance
Risks
Ethics

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Boston - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
Awards

BOSTON - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Compliance Week is pleased to announce the recipients of the Top Minds 2017 award. Launched in 2016, Top Minds is an annual recognition of the best and brightest thought leaders in the fields of governance, risk, compliance, and ethics.

The Top Minds 2017 winners are:
- Brian Beeghly, CEO, Informed360
- Richard Bistrong, CEO, Front-Line Anti-Bribery
- Mara Davis, Senior Vice President & Associate General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, Univision Communications
- Kurt Drake, VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Kimberly-Clark
- Peter Driscoll, Acting Director, Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations, Securities and Exchange Commission
- Rob Easton, Chief Compliance Officer, Risk and Insurance Services, Marsh & McLennan Cos.
- Cindy Fornelli, Executive Director, Center for Audit Quality
- Mary Gentile, Ph.D., Creator/Director, Giving Voice to Values, and Professor of Practice, University of Virginia Darden School of Business
- Michael Hershman, Group CEO, International Centre for Sport Security
- Nancy Jardini, SVP and Chief Compliance Officer, Fannie Mae
- Roman Mazzotta, Head Group Compliance & Security, Syngenta AG
- Sean McKessy, Partner, Phillips & Cohen

This year's winners were selected from more than 150 nominations from organizations representing a wide range of disciplines, including financial services, media & communications, law, insurance, education, and government regulation. All were nominated by their peers and were selected by the Compliance Week editorial staff.

"This year's Top Minds represent some of the most amazing people working in the compliance and ethics space today," said Bill Coffin, editor in chief of Compliance Week. "All of them have long and successful careers and have incredible stories to tell. But what we noticed is how much they displayed best practices in compliance and ethics today, such as being great communicators, measuring the success of their programs, and having a vision for how their efforts can build organizational value."

The Top Minds will be honored at a reception on Monday, May 23, at the Compliance Week 2017 annual conference at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. More information about the conference can be found at: events.complianceweek.com/cw2017

Read more & download the digital edition: https://www.complianceweek.com/top-minds

Media Contact
Cameron Kane
888-519-9200
cameron.kane@complianceweek.com
End
Source:
Email:***@complianceweek.com Email Verified
Tags:Compliance, Risks, Ethics
Industry:Publishing
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share