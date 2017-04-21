Country(s)
Industry News
CARA B Naturally® Arrives In Select Walmart Stores across Four States
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- CARA B Natural Products, Inc., the company that launched the authentic and trusted CARA B Naturally® brand of all natural personal care skin and hair care products formulated especially for ethnic babies and children in 2009, is now available in select Walmart stores. Select Walmart stores across North and South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama are excited to launch CARA B Naturally on their shelves in the multicultural aisle!
Since its introduction in 2009, CARA B Natural Products, Inc. has developed a reputation as one of the best emerging ethnic personal care lines on the market and the only line specifically formulated for ethnic children to be certified all-natural by the Natural Products Association. With a steady climb in sales and a loyal following developed through focused grassroots marketing initiatives, CARA B Naturally's launch in select Walmart stores will allow for even broader exposure and solidify the brand as one of the first affordable, all-natural, ethnic personal care lines available in a big box retailer.
"We're very excited about where our company and brand is today." says the Company's Chief Executive Officer Landra Booker Johnson. "Our customers want the option to find CARA B Naturally online from their home or office, on their phones, and in the stores when running Saturday errands. We're pleased to deliver more opportunities to find CARA B Naturally as we partner with Walmart stores to carry our line."
CARA B Naturally can now be found in select major retail stores and online – Amazon.com, Walgreens.com, Target.com, Walmart, and the company's website, mycarab.com, where you can also find exclusive product bundles and gift baskets perfect for baby showers.
CARA B Naturally products are formulated to enhance and promote the natural beauty of babies and children with varying skin types and hair textures, while avoiding the use of any synthetic chemicals that can harm delicate skin and hair. The line is made entirely with all natural plant-based ingredients and is free of parabens, petrolatum, phthalates, sulfates, mineral oil, and artificial fragrances, colors and preservatives.
The Company's newest retail expansion positions the company for a year of rapid growth. "As a self-funded small business, we have been grinding since 2009, spreading the word, selling online and knocking on retailer doors. The strength of our brand and our commitment to providing the best natural products for our children and parents, has kept us focused on our mission and now positioned to grow again," says Johnson.
About CARA B Natural Products, Inc.
Co-founded in 2009 by Landra Johnson, CEO, and her sister Kristi J. Booker, Chief Marketing Officer, this minority-owned business is committed to promoting positive images and messages for ethnically diverse children. CARA B Naturally is devoted to celebrating natural beauty and is eager to help foster healthier attitudes about how kids view themselves. From the company mission and all-natural product formulations, to the high customer service standards and charitable giving program - everything at CARA B Natural Products, Inc. is based on the belief that Children Are Always Beautiful, Naturally®.
To learn more about CARA B Natural Products, Inc. please visit www.mycarab.com.
Contact
Kristi J. Booker (Chief Marketing Officer)
CARA B Natural Products, Inc.
***@mycarab.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse