News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Instant 'Georgia Title Bonds' now available online
An instantly approved, printable surety bond with an easy to follow process
The interactive tool allows users to purchase and print a title bond via an online portal. The new application, available online through www.bfbond.com features an easy to use, responsive, mobile friendly layout so customers can simply point, click and tap their way to instant approval of a Georgia Title Bond.
"We're always looking for ways to save our customers time and enhance the bonding process - and that starts with the customer experience,"
The site builds upon Bernard Fleischer and Sons' commitment to offering clients time-saving amenities, an example of their "Trusted Choice" approach to service. The online portal features:
• Printable surety bonds that only require your signature for validation.
• Instant approval of bonds.
• Up to $6,000 bond value for only $100.
• Simple, easy to navigate layout.
• Variable pricing based on the bond amount.
• Secure site and checkout to ensure client privacy.
The bond portal can be found at https://secure.bfbond.com/
Bernard Fleischer and Sons Inc. is a New York City based, trusted choice brokerage serving clients since 1949 with special attention to surety bonds and fine art insurance for art collectors, galleries, museums, dealers, artists and more. Visit them at www.bfbond.com and www.artinsurancenow.com for more information.
Contact
William Fleischer
***@bfbond.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse