Bad Faith Impacting Florida Insurance Costs And Rates
Attorneys on Both Sides Explain How and Why in a New Podcast
David Bronstein and JD Underwood - two noted South Florida insurance attorneys on opposite sides of the issue - argue the merits of Bad Faith as it relates to consumer rights and insurance company profits on the latest episode of The Florida Insurance Roundup podcast here (https://www.podomatic.com/
As the legislature considers bills replacing No-Fault PIP (Personal Injury Protection) insurance with mandatory Bodily Injury insurance (BI) – where Bad Faith claims are more prevalent than PIP claims and can result in large verdicts beyond the policy coverage limits – insurance companies want added provisions to require mandatory civil remedy notice by third-party claimants to level the playing field.
Links and Resources Mentioned in This Episode
+ David Bronstein, Managing Partner with Bronstein & Carmona in Ft. Lauderdale www.bronstein-
+ JD Underwood, Attorney with Florida Advocates in Dania Beach www.FLadvocates.com
+ Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, Tallahassee. www.floir.com
+ Florida Insurance Code Civil Remedy – Florida Statute 624.155
+ Making and Use of Rates for Automobile Insurance – Florida Statute 627.0651 (see section 12)
+ Florida Office of Insurance Regulation - Pinnacle Report on Review of Personal Injury Protection Legislation
The Florida Insurance Roundup from Lisa Miller & Associates, was created to bring Florida residents and seasoned insurance professionals alike the latest developments in Property & Casualty, Healthcare, Workers' Compensation, and Surplus Lines insurance from around the Sunshine State.
Harvey Bennett
