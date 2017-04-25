 

Liquid Liposuction comes to Dedicated to Health Medical Group, Pasadena, Ca

KYBELLA® is the only FDA-approved injectable solution to eliminate your double chin on the market today. KYBELLA® destroys fat cells, resulting in a noticeable reduction in the fullness under the chin. It's now being offered by Dedicated to Health Medical Group in Pasadena CA by our expert team as part of our Restorative Medicine Program.
 
KYBELLA® Liquid Chin Lift
PASADENA, Calif. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Dedicated to Health Medical Group (DTHMD), in the San Gabriel Valley, is now offering The Kybella Procedure https://www.dedicatedtohealth.com/kybella-fda-liquid-inje... . It is the first and only FDA-approved injectable treatment for chin fat (Double Chin). A double chin can make a person look older and heavier than they actually are, DTHMG in Pasadena are happy to help patients reclaim their youthful, natural beauty.

This nonsurgical injectable solution destroys the fat pad under the chin taking years off your appearance https://vimeo.com/213625062 . It works by using deoxycholic acid, which is a naturally occurring substance in the body that can help eliminate fat. These fat cells are then naturally absorbed and eliminated by the body.



Once destroyed, these cells can no longer return, so further treatment is not expected after you reach your desired look. Stephanie King, President of DTHMG says "Kybella off-label, can also be used to eliminate those trouble spots that seem to plague us". "Like the fat pads above the breasts, back fat, bra fat, inner arm, inner thigh and knee fat".

A Kybella treatment usually takes under half an hour and consists of a series of injections placed strategically in the desired area in order to destroy the most amount of fat cells in an even and regular manner. Some people will require multiple sessions for optimal results.

Once destroyed, these cells can no longer return, so further treatment is not expected after our patient reaches their desired look. Previously, the only ways to reduce or eliminate fat from under the chin were through liposuction or surgery. Kybella treatment is great news for patients in Pasadena who want to reduce their double chins without needing anesthesia, surgery or a long recovery time. As an introductory offer, DTHMG is offering $400.00 dollars in rebates for treatments through June 2017, or while supplies last, for two or more treatments.

