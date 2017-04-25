Liquid Liposuction comes to Dedicated to Health Medical Group, Pasadena, Ca

KYBELLA® is the only FDA-approved injectable solution to eliminate your double chin on the market today. KYBELLA® destroys fat cells, resulting in a noticeable reduction in the fullness under the chin. It's now being offered by Dedicated to Health Medical Group in Pasadena CA by our expert team as part of our Restorative Medicine Program.