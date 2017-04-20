News By Tag
Every Woman Works' Annual Spring - Charity Luncheon at Cherokee Town Club Buckhead
Springing into action from Great to Greatness: Funds raised at the event will help Every Woman Works "move women from dependency to self-sufficiency."
The founder, Miss Tillie –is delighted at the prospect of you joining her at Every Woman Works' (EWW's) Annual Spring Charity Luncheon –this Friday, the 28TH, at the Cherokee Town Club, in Buckhead.
In these tough economic times, EWW needs your support more than ever. Please come to learn more about the ways you can continue to help Every Woman Works "Move Women from Dependency to Self-Sufficiency."
According to Miss Tillie: "We could not host the courses and training for the women we serve without you; we could not help them gain employment, dress for success and move toward their dreams with confidence without you." AND –she wants to see your face in the place on Friday!
When: This Friday (28th) from 11a - 2p
Where: Cherokee Town Club - in Buckhead, 155 West Paces Ferry Rd, NW, Atlanta 30305
To register, purchase tickets and/or forward this link to your friends and colleagues, go to: https://eww.auction-
Can't attend – Donate: Please consider one-of-the-eight "Fund a Need" categories, ranging from: $25.00 for a Two-Week Marta Pass –to a $2500 Scholarship that sponsors One Woman ~ simply go to: https://eww.auction-
By positively changing the life of one woman at a time we transform a family, a community, and ultimately a society. Since opening its doors in early 2004, Every Woman Works, Inc., this 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, with community support; has served over 1,400 women and 3,600 children.
Contact
Cheryl Giordano
770-998-3392
***@everywomanworks.org
End
