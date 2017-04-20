News By Tag
Todd Ervin Named Associate Vice President of Marketing, Agency and Digital Solutions of Sparks Grove
Former Georgia Tech Director of Marketing and Communications Joins Experience Design Agency
"We are thrilled to bring Todd's leadership to the team," said Elizabeth Searcy, Vice President and Global Head of Sparks Grove. "His passion for delivering meaningful marketing experiences and driving value for clients makes him an asset for Sparks Grove, along with his combined knowledge of both the private and public sectors."
Ervin has more than 20 years of proven leadership, problem solving, and analytical experience. He brings a wide range of marketing expertise to his new role, including experiential strategy, research, multicultural, and digital. Prior to joining Sparks Grove, Ervin oversaw marketing efforts for leading companies, such as Turner and International Speedway Corporation. Additionally, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager for multicultural agency Cultur8, driving growth and profitability for the agency. He most recently served as Director of Marketing and Communications for Georgia Tech's Scheller College of Business.
"I was attracted to Sparks Grove and North Highland due to the unique culture of collaboration,"
Ervin is a graduate of East Carolina University and holds an MBA from the Walker School of Business & Technology at Webster University.
About Sparks Grove
Sparks Grove (http://www.sparksgrove.com/
If you're interested in learning more about our approach to experience strategy & design, or how Sparks Grove can help you solve a pressing business challenge, please visit us at www.sparksgrove.com.
