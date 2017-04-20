 
April 2017





Ring Power Corporation Announces Changes to Cat Rental Store Management Team

 
 
Ryan Stallings
Ryan Stallings
ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Ryan Stallings has been promoted to Vice President, Cat Rental Store General Manager. He replaces Brian Cholmondeley, who was named Director of Power Systems Division last month.

A graduate of Florida State University, Stallings joined Ring Power as a sales coordinator for the Cat Rental Store's Sarasota branch in September 2005 and quickly advanced to account manager, serving at several branches over the next several years.  In 2012, he was named Challenger (agriculture equipment) Division Manager, based out of Ring Power's corporate headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida. Since 2014, when he was appointed Vice President, Stallings was the Cat Rental Store East Coast Sales Manager.

John DeWitt replaces Stallings as Cat Rental Store East Coast Sales Manager, effective May 1. DeWitt, a graduate of University of Florida, joined Ring Power's Cat Rental Store in February 2005 as a sales coordinator for the Orlando branch.  In 2007, he was promoted to account manager and transferred to the Daytona branch. For the past five years, DeWitt has worked as an account manager at Ring Power's corporate headquarters in St. Augustine.

About Ring Power Corporation

Ring Power Corporation, North and Central Florida's Cat® dealer, is headquartered in St. Augustine, Florida. Ring Power is comprised of eight divisions and has more than 55 years of experience servicing and supporting Cat® products and allied equipment. For more information, visit http://www.ringpower.com

