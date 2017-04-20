MPC's Logan Brown Describes how VFX Production Assets were Leveraged for the Development of "Alien Covenant: In Utero" VR Experience Logan Brown, MPC HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- ALIEN DAY — A 360-degree video based on the upcoming ALIEN: COVENANT production is being released ahead of the theatrical debut. "Alien: Covenant In Utero" a virtual reality experience, offers a never-before seen perspective that leverages assets that were collected and produced even as the movie was in production, explains Logan Brown, US Head of VR and Immersive Content at MPC Film and Executive Producer at the Technicolor Experience Center, in a podcast interview for journalists (



The project presented an array of creative, logistical and technological challenges that were addressed by a team of talent and companies that included FoxNEXT, AMD, RSA, VICON, Technicolor, and MPC.



"One of the key creative challenges and one of our biggest concerns was to stay true to the look and feel of the Alien world that everyone is so familiar with. We worked hand in hand with the film production to make sure that the builds, the assets, the animation, and even the look and the lighting were consistent between both projects," says Brown.



For the ALIEN: COVENANT movie, MPC was tasked with leading the VFX effort. This provided an opportunity to integrate work streams for both the movie and the 360-degree video experience.



"It was fantastic from the point of view that we had access to the same artists who worked on the VFX for the film. There is no better way in my mind to provide visual and artistic continuity than to use the same artists," says Brown.



Because of the global fan-base that exists for the ALIEN franchise – which is approaching the completion of its fourth decade – Brown and his team have made a special effort to make the "Alien Covenant: In Utero" experience as accessible as possible around the world.



"We are making the experience available in 12 languages and it looks like we could be delivering on up to eight different platforms to support both tethered and mobile headsets," he says.



As "Alien Covenant; In Utero" contributes to the popularity of 360-degree video experiences, it is puts more pressure on the content creation community to develop standards and conventions for encoding and compression.



"The encoding and compression for this project is happening at the Technicolor Experience Center. There is still a lack of standardization in those aspects of 360-degree video and we feel that standards and practices will have to be developed further to provide consistent high quality results across the broad range of devices available. That is an area where we believe Technicolor can take the lead and provide some community support."



