April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Best Cleaning Company in NYC Enhances Safety with Grab Bars

With over 23 years serving New York, cleaning company Home Clean Home finds innovative ways to keep clients safe at home by installing safety grab bars.
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Home Clean Home, the best cleaning company in NYC, is going full steam ahead with their new safety grab bars installation services. Already a top rated proprietor of such services as heavy duty cleaning and handyman repair, Home Clean Home is now adding their newest grab bar installation services in order to continue to provide New York with the best property maintenance and cleaning services in the Tri-State.

The decision to offer these services came after founder and president Nicole Levine noticed a large need for safety grab bars and other home modifications whenever working with recipients of Managed Long Term Care. Home Clean Home serves a large population of MLTC patients throughout New York, and the need for a safe way to live independently at home quickly became obvious.

Sensing an opportunity to better serve her clients, Levine developed a rigorous training program for grab bar installation along with her manager on the field Hanan Ederi. Together, the two were able to integrate safety grab bars installation into the company's MLTC services. "We are already experts on heavy duty cleaning and repairs," says Hanan from Home Clean Home, commenting on the company's over 23 years in the industry. "Offering this service to our clients was no problem at all, they deserve the best."

Levine's decision to launch safety grab bars installation services was born out of Home Clean Home's commitment to meeting their clients' needs no matter what. The NYC cleaning company is now offering grab bars installations to hospitals, offices, multi-family apartment buildings, and other commercial and residential properties in New York.


To learn more: http://www.hchinc.net/grab-bar-installation-nyc

Additional information: https://www.dmehomemodification.com/grab-bar-installation

Contact
Deana Holness
***@hchinc.net
Source:
Email:***@hchinc.net
