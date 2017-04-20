News By Tag
Royal Palm Coast Classic Fishing Tournament casting off June 3 at Port Sanibel Marina
Part of the proceeds from the fishing tournament to benefit Valerie's House
The Captain's meeting will take place Friday, June 2 at 6:00 p.m. under the tent at Port Sanibel Marina located at 14341 Port Comfort Rd. Fort Myers, FL 33908 to review the rules and tournament structure, followed by dinner and drinks.
The next day's tournament is a shotgun style start. Prizes will be awarded based on longest snook and redfish caught. Prizes and an auction/raffle will be followed by dinner and drinks after the tournament.
The catch and release tournament entry fee is $100 per angler, with a maximum of five anglers per boat. There is a $300 Club, which is optional – longest snook takes 80% of the pot, with the remaining 20% going to Valerie's House. Reservations and sponsorships are available by contacting Alexander Henderson at (239) 940-2856 or alexsells239@
Part of the tournament proceeds will be donated to Valerie's House, a nonprofit that supports children and their families grieving the loss of a close family member. Valerie's House is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization and is fully supported through community support. For more information, visit www.valerieshouseswfl.org or call (239) 841-9186.
The Royal Palm Coast Realtor® Association and its Young Professionals Network have a shared enthusiasm for this unique and worthy cause. It is a professional trade association for licensed real estate practitioners and serves as the primary organization to represent Southwest Florida REALTOR® members. For more information, visit http://rpcra.org/
Valerie's House
***@valerieshouseswfl.org
