News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
EZ Spanner® Announces the Addition of the Mini-Goat Pocket Tool
The Mini-Goat is a versatile tool that grips in compact spaces.
"We were looking to create something to complement our Goat line of hydrant wrenches that was also small enough to fit in a pocket," said Dennis Garrison, Firefighter and Engineer of the Mini-Goat, "it just has fantastic grip and can be used in so many applications."
The Mini Goat incorporates the EZ Spanner horn like hook design of the Goat line, to tighten and loosen fittings and couplings. Down the center of the tool, there are two convenient gas valve shut off slots and a multi-step nut wrench. It has a variety of uses including high-rise hose pack, brush pack, panel wrench, hex step wrench, and catches wing lugs. The tool also shuts off gas in residential and commercial areas, fits all couplings, and breaks locks for PIV.
"We are very excited to show off the Mini-Goat at FDIC 2017 (http://www.fdic.com/
With the addition of the Mini Goat to our already existing line of products, our customers have more options and can further customize their selection of tools to their specific needs. This strong aluminum, lightweight, and durable tool measures in at 9 7/8" long and 4 ¼" width, providing users with a smaller, more convenient form factor to use in compact spaces. Visit the Mini Goat product page (http://ezspanner.com/
About EZ Spanner:
EZ Spanner™ was created by a firefighter/
Media Contact
Dan Will
***@ezspanner.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse