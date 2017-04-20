 
Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

EZ Spanner® Announces the Addition of the Mini-Goat Pocket Tool

The Mini-Goat is a versatile tool that grips in compact spaces.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- EZ Spanner, the manufacturer of multi-functional fire hydrant and utility tools, has announced the latest addition to their Goat line of products, the Mini-Goat. The Mini-Goat was designed as a multi-purpose pocket tool, making it ideal for tight space applications.

"We were looking to create something to complement our Goat line of hydrant wrenches that was also small enough to fit in a pocket," said Dennis Garrison, Firefighter and Engineer of the Mini-Goat, "it just has fantastic grip and can be used in so many applications."

The Mini Goat incorporates the EZ Spanner horn like hook design of the Goat line, to tighten and loosen fittings and couplings. Down the center of the tool, there are two convenient gas valve shut off slots and a multi-step nut wrench. It has a variety of uses including high-rise hose pack, brush pack, panel wrench, hex step wrench, and catches wing lugs. The tool also shuts off gas in residential and commercial areas, fits all couplings, and breaks locks for PIV.

"We are very excited to show off the Mini-Goat at FDIC 2017 (http://www.fdic.com/index.html) this year in Indianapolis," said Dan Will, Firefighter and COO of Better Tools, LLC, "The reception of the mini-goat thus far has been phenomenal and we expect a great turnout at the show."

With the addition of the Mini Goat to our already existing line of products, our customers have more options and can further customize their selection of tools to their specific needs. This strong aluminum, lightweight, and durable tool measures in at 9 7/8" long and 4 ¼" width, providing users with a smaller, more convenient form factor to use in compact spaces. Visit the Mini Goat product page (http://ezspanner.com/products/mini-goat-pocket-tool/) for more information.

About EZ Spanner:

EZ Spanner™ was created by a firefighter/engineer and is part of Better Tools, LLC's commitment to deliver the highest quality, most effective firefighting and utility tools available to assist fire departments and other municipal agencies in doing their jobs easier and faster while reducing injuries. The company offers a variety of tools, including the only customizable ratcheting fire hydrant and fittings wrench available. Visit the EZ Spanner website (http://ezspanner.com/) for more information.

Dan Will
***@ezspanner.com
