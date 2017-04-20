 
News By Tag
* Houston industrial report
* Market Report
* Market Research
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Q1 2017 | Houston Industrial | Research & Forecast Report

 
 
Q12017_Industrial_Infographic
Q12017_Industrial_Infographic
HOUSTON - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Houston's industrial market continues to expand
During the first quarter of 2017, 1.7M SF of Houston's industrial inventory was absorbed, slightly less than the 1.9M SF absorbed in the previous quarter.  Industrial leasing activity decreased between quarters, dropping from 5.3M SF to 3.6M SF.

The average vacancy rate increased 30 basis points over the quarter from 5.3% in to 5.6%.  About 60% of the 3.4M SF of new space delivered in Q1 2017 was pre-leased and 78% of the 5.2M SF currently under construction is pre-leased.  More than 38% of the 4.9M SF currently under construction is located in the East-Southeast Far submarket where the Houston Ship Channel and the Port of Houston are located.  Amazon recently announced it will build another 1.0M square foot fulfillment center, this time in Katy, TX.  Most of the new construction announced over the last year or so has been for distribution warehouse space, leased by logistic companies.

The average citywide quoted industrial rental rate increased marginally on a quarterly basis from $7.03 per SF NNN to $7.09 per SF NNN, and it increased 1.9% annually.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Houston metropolitan area created 19,300 jobs (not seasonally adjusted) between February 2016 and February 2017. Most of the job growth occurred in arts, entertainment & recreation, government, retail trade, and education.

Read more at colliers.com/texas/houstonindustrial

Contact
Lisa Bridges
***@colliers.com
End
Source:Colliers International
Email:***@colliers.com Email Verified
Tags:Houston industrial report, Market Report, Market Research
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Colliers International | Houston PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share