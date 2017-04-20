 
April 2017





Cedar Lake Cellars Introduces Newest Wine

St. Louis winery and event venue adds new rosé to its line of wines
 
 
Cedar Lake Cellars' new wine
ST. LOUIS - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Cedar Lake Cellars, a year-round winery and event venue, recently added its first rosé wine to its extensive line of Missouri and California wines.

The new dry rosé, which is from the central coast of Shandon, Calif., is a grape blend of Merlot and Sangiovese.  Fermented in stainless steel barrels, it possesses a light crisp finish that makes this rosé extremely food-friendly and refreshing.  The new wine has strong floral notes, as well as high fruit tones including strawberry, ripe red apples, and watermelon.

According to Cedar Lake Cellars owner Carl Bolm, rosé wine has "exploded in the U.S. market during the past few years, particularly in the warmer months.  Rosé wine sales have even surpassed white wine purchases in France."  Bolm added that the new wine introduction is in conjunction with the upcoming opening of the winery's 7,500-square-foot multi-purpose building called The Barrel Room.

Cedar Lake Cellars is open year-round Fri. through Sun. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for those 21 and older with live music scheduled throughout the weekend.  The restaurant seats 90 indoor and 120 patio diners with a wine bar that features 15 Cedar Lake Cellars wines, 3 Swans handcrafted wines from the West Coast, 25 wines of the world, craft and domestic beers, and signature wine slushies.

Cedar Lake Cellars, which is situated on 170+ acres of picturesque land, is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo.  For more information, call Cedar Lake Cellars at (636) 745-9500 or visit http://www.cedarlakecellars.com.

Source:Cedar Lake Cellars
Email:***@brandveinpr.com
Tags:St. Louis winery, Missouri winery, Missouri event venue
Industry:Food
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
