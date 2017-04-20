News By Tag
Hanley Investment Group Completes Sale of New Single-Tenant Net-Lease LA Fitness in Chicago Area
Hanley Investment Group Associate Austin Blodgett and Executive Vice President Eric Wohl represented the seller on this transaction. The seller was a development company based in the Chicago area and the buyer, which represented themselves, was a publicly-traded REIT. The purchase price could not be disclosed.
Completed in late 2016, the new 37,000-square-
"This is a highly visible/high traffic intersection located at the off-ramp of the I-290/York Road exit in west suburban Elmhurst, adjacent a new Starbucks-anchored multi-tenant building and near Mariano's Fresh Market," said Blodgett. "Numerous quick-serve restaurants and other national and regional retailers are in the area."
According to Blodgett, "The sale of single-tenant health clubs has become a much more viable retail investment alternative in today's market. Private and intuitional investors are seeing the value and security of the income stream from a single-tenant health club, especially those leased to LA Fitness, one of the most successful private retailers in the United States and the #1 health club in the nation. Also, being that health clubs are a service retailer, investors are turning to this product type to avoid investments that may be impacted by Amazon in the very near future." LA Fitness has more than 690 locations in 32 states and Canada and is continuing to open more clubs from coast to coast.
Wohl added that the number of health clubs opening has increased as more people want to live a healthier lifestyle. "Having a health club located close to where people live motivates more people to work out, and at the rate that LA Fitness is growing these health clubs will be accessible to nearly everyone in the country by just a short drive away," Wohl said.
