Industry News





FCM Magazine names Melissa Hunter as it's first Fashion Editor

Fashion Couture Magazine gets it's golden girl to lead in the new Millennium of Style
 
 
Melissa Hunter FCM Fashion Editor
LOS ANGELES - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- As Fashion Couture Magazine gears up for its May launch, editor in chief Azhar Harris announces the appointment of Melissa Hunter  as Fashion Editor .

Ms. Hunter will style fashion features, make product selections, serve as the point of contact for Fashion Couture Magazine in the fashion market, and contribute to FCMStyle.blogspot.com. "Melissa Hunter is truly a wizard when it comes to advanced personal style with a global sensibility," Welch says. "Fashion Couture is all about helping sophisticated women push their taste to the next level, and Melissa has the keen eye to lead the way."

Prior to joining Fashion Couture Magazine, Melissa was style editor at large for Fashion Exchange Magazine, overseeing all the styling for the last decade and working on shoots in the state of California. She ran several model boot camps for aspiring talent.

Fashion Couture Magazine would like to welcome Melissa to our managment team. She brings a wealth of experience to our periodical. FCM looks forward to growing and expanding our audience with Ms. Hunter.
