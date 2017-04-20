News By Tag
FCM Magazine names Melissa Hunter as it's first Fashion Editor
Fashion Couture Magazine gets it's golden girl to lead in the new Millennium of Style
Ms. Hunter will style fashion features, make product selections, serve as the point of contact for Fashion Couture Magazine in the fashion market, and contribute to FCMStyle.blogspot.com. "Melissa Hunter is truly a wizard when it comes to advanced personal style with a global sensibility,"
Prior to joining Fashion Couture Magazine, Melissa was style editor at large for Fashion Exchange Magazine, overseeing all the styling for the last decade and working on shoots in the state of California. She ran several model boot camps for aspiring talent.
Fashion Couture Magazine would like to welcome Melissa to our managment team. She brings a wealth of experience to our periodical. FCM looks forward to growing and expanding our audience with Ms. Hunter.
