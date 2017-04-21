News By Tag
KirkpatrickPrice Announces New PCI Educational Resources
PCI Demystified will walk viewers through the PCI DSS version 3.2, diving in to each requirement and sub requirement, giving viewers a full picture of what their organization needs to do to complete a PCI DSS audit and receive a Report on Compliance (PCI ROC). This video series is intended to provide free educational training on the latest version of the PCI DSS v3.2. Episodes will cover all six of the subject areas including the 12 main requirements. Subscribe to KirkpatrickPrice's YouTube Channel or blog to stay up-to-date on PCI Demystified.
Jeff Wilder, Director of PCI Services at KirkpatrickPrice, will be the guide through this in-depth study of the PCI Data Security Standard. Jeff Wilder has over 15 years of experience in information security. Prior to joining KirkpatrickPrice, Jeff was a trainer for the PCI Security Standards Council where he was responsible for educating individuals working towards becoming PCI Qualified Security Assessors (QSA). In his role of Director of PCI Services, Jeff is responsible on all aspects of PCI services. His certifications include: PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), ISC2 Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), ISC2 Information Systems Security Architecture Professional (ISSAP), ISC2 Information Systems Security Management Professional (ISSMP), ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).
The PCI Data Security Standard is a complex security standard that focuses on security management, policies, procedures, network architecture, software design, and other critical protective procedures. These security standards are relevant to any merchant, service provider, or subservice provider, that uses, stores or transmits information from a payment card. The PCI DSS was jointly developed by the payment card brands to encourage and enhance cardholder data security and facilitate the broad adoption of consistent data security measures globally. Its purpose is to ensure that all of the data that lives within the Cardholder Data Environment (CDE) is protected and secured from theft or unauthorized use. The current version, PCI DSS 3.2, has approximately 394 controls, 6 control objectives, and 12 major subject areas.
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA firm, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 12 years of experience in information security and compliance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and compliance controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. Subscribe to KirkpatrickPrice's YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/
