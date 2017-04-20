Technicolor Experience Center's Marcie Jastrow: "Alien Covenant: In Utero" Shows Studios How VR Can Be Leveraged to Maximize Theatrical Assets Marcie Jastrow, Technicolor HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- ALIEN DAY – It's been nearly 40 years since Ridley Scott's "Alien" first hit the theaters. As ALIEN: COVENANT, the sixth in the science fiction film series, makes its debut, it will be preceded by "Alien: Covenant In Utero," a virtual reality experience that will be available to audiences prior to the theatrical release.



ALIEN DAY – It's been nearly 40 years since Ridley Scott's "Alien" first hit the theaters. As ALIEN: COVENANT, the sixth in the science fiction film series, makes its debut, it will be preceded by "Alien: Covenant In Utero," a virtual reality experience that will be available to audiences prior to the theatrical release.In a podcast interview for journalists ( http://alien.technicolor.com/ ), Marcie Jastrow, Technicolor's Senior VP of Immersive Media and Head of the Technicolor Experience Center, states that "Alien Covenant: In Utero" demonstrates how content developed during major productions can be rapidly leveraged to increase engagement with audiences while optimizing the value of assets owned by studios and production companies.The VR experience, produced by Ridley Scott and directed by David Karlak, is a cooperation between Scott's RSA Films, the Fox Innovation Lab and MPC VR, a Technicolor Company."I think movie studios and production companies will now start seeing that there is an ability to re-use assets and do things to keep content alive. I think one of the big problems today is that millions of dollars are spent on large, theatrical films and then you never see those assets again," Jastrow says."If we at Technicolor can help our studio partners look at ways to reuse assets and then monetize them, it allows for more growth. 'Alien Covenant: In Utero' and other projects – including Ridley Scott's 'The Martian' – show how VR offers an opportunity to create additional experiences in both passive as well as interactive immersive mediums, and open new revenue streams," she says.The decision to create a VR rendered piece for "Alien: Covenant" was made early on, and Technicolor was brought in to be a part of the team. Filming for the movie was already underway, and Technicolor sent VR crews on location in Australia to take scans of all the props and sets to create an authentic VR experience that was also high-quality."We had a lot of conversations at the very beginning about what it would be for a high-image, quality VR experience. It had to be definitely a step above any experience that has been created because Ridley wanted to make sure that the assets were used properly and the look of the film and the creative intent of the film were properly executed for the VR experience,"says Jastrow.To read the full Q&A or listen to the full podcast, visit: http://thefuturetrust.technicolor.com/article/emerging-te...


