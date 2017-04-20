 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Medical Care Alert Earns Angie's List Super Service Award 5th Consecutive Year

Award reflects company's consistently high level of customer service
 
Medical Care Alert Awarded 2016 Super Service Award, 5th Consecutive Year
Medical Care Alert Awarded 2016 Super Service Award, 5th Consecutive Year
NORTHVILLE, Mich. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Medical Care Alert, a national provider of personal emergency response systems for senior citizens, has earned the Angie's List Super Service Award for the fifth consecutive year. The 2016 Award is significant as the company maintained its high level of customer satisfaction during a year of rapid growth.

"In 2016 we introduced new services to increase our clients' ability to live independently at home," said Bryan Stapp, President of Medical Care Alert. "Our clients appreciate the high level of customer service we provide to their elderly parent or grandparent."

In 2016 the company introduced innovative new services including SMS text message alerts and automatic fall detection pendants. Both of these services speed up the notification of a potential emergency situation to caregivers and the Medical Care Alert emergency response center.

Stapp also noted the company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, was named a Gator100 company by the University of Florida, and its monitoring center received the 2016 Central Station Of The Year award by industry group CSAA.

"Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "Only a fraction of the service companies are able to do it."

Angie's List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.

About Medical Care Alert:

Medical Care Alert helps seniors live independently in their own homes with its award-winning "Help At The Press Of A Button" monitoring service. Company offers medical alert systems for every lifestyle, including mobile cellular medical alert systems with GPS and automatic fall detection technology. Medical alert systems are available with no long term commitment, for around a dollar a day. Medical Care Alert's systems are monitored 24/7 by EMT/EMD-Certified operators based in the United States. Learn more at www.medicalcarealert.com.

About Angie's List:

Angie's List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than 4.5 million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly rated service providers in more than 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of more than 10 million verified reviews of local service, Angie's List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

End
Medical Care Alert PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share