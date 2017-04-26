 
News By Tag
* Qvc
* Nbc
* Dogs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Former Professional Baseball Pitcher's Dog's Toy BUNJIBALL featured on NBC's and QVC

As seen On TV. The dog toy designed to appeal to owner and pet found love on NBC's Today Show and QVC
 
 
Bunjiball creator Steve Peritt with Al Roker and Today Show cast and QVC Hosts
Bunjiball creator Steve Peritt with Al Roker and Today Show cast and QVC Hosts
NEW YORK - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- All dogs love to play fetch, however tossing and retossing the ball can eventually become hard on the shoulder and elbow of the dog owner.  BUNJIBALL a dog toy created by ex professonal baseball pitcher Steve Petitt, changes all of that by designing a better fetch toy.

Petitt demonstrated BUNJIBALL  to Al Roker and the rest of the Today Show crew  as well as the host of QVC during their "Next Big Thing Segment"  Behind scenes and during segment, BUNJIBALL was a hit. Several of the crew wanted a toy for ther dogs. Roker particularly commented on the ease of use and how the toy could be tossed with little effort and strin to the arm.

Petitt dedicated his appearance to his long time dog "Sandy"  who  he credits as his co- creator. Sandy Passed not long ago.

Steve Petitt has also launched a crowdfunding campaign and hope all dog and pet lovers will not only support, but will want a BUNJIBALL (or two or three) of their own.

To find out more about the Dog toy that QVC and The TODAY show calls "the Next Big Thing" visit

http://creativejump.org/campaigns/introducing-bunjiball-t...

creativejump.org

Contact
Maurice W
***@creativejump.org
End
Source:BUNJIBALL
Email:***@creativejump.org Email Verified
Tags:Qvc, Nbc, Dogs
Industry:Pets
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 26, 2017
Creative Jump News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share