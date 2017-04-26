News By Tag
Former Professional Baseball Pitcher's Dog's Toy BUNJIBALL featured on NBC's and QVC
As seen On TV. The dog toy designed to appeal to owner and pet found love on NBC's Today Show and QVC
Petitt demonstrated BUNJIBALL to Al Roker and the rest of the Today Show crew as well as the host of QVC during their "Next Big Thing Segment" Behind scenes and during segment, BUNJIBALL was a hit. Several of the crew wanted a toy for ther dogs. Roker particularly commented on the ease of use and how the toy could be tossed with little effort and strin to the arm.
Petitt dedicated his appearance to his long time dog "Sandy" who he credits as his co- creator. Sandy Passed not long ago.
Steve Petitt has also launched a crowdfunding campaign and hope all dog and pet lovers will not only support, but will want a BUNJIBALL (or two or three) of their own.
To find out more about the Dog toy that QVC and The TODAY show calls "the Next Big Thing" visit
http://creativejump.org/
creativejump.org
