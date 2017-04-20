News By Tag
Duke Bailey inks endorsement deal with Collins Moore
Top online men's underwear brand Duke Bailey has recently signed an endorsement deal with NFL prospect Collins Moore. The company is reputed for best fitting and most comfortable men's underwear, crafted by industry-leading London designers.
One of the fastest growing underwear brands over the web, Duke Bailey is exclusively distributed through Amazon.
"We are delighted to announce our recent endorsement deal with promising NFL prospect Collins Moore. Running a solid 4.5 40, jumping 39.5 vertical and benching 16 reps, he recently impressed us with his remarkable numbers at the Ole Miss Pro Day and we could not have a better match for our brand ambassador. His hard work & dedication to his sport perfectly fits the premium approach and absolute customer satisfaction we are famous for. When it comes to comfort & perfection, we will settle with nothing but the supreme. It's the same stellar attitude that Moore shows with his game. Our keenness for perfection is much beyond our pipe dream- it's our core mission & neither would we fail nor we shall falter", stated a leading spokesperson from Duke Bailey.
Renowned for superior fit and optimum comfort, the company prides itself on providing the best of men's underwear in the contemporary market. Duke Bailey works with industry-leading designers in London to ensure the best fitment and style for its users. The spokesperson stressed on their exclusive fit technology that molds the fabric as per the specific contour of the user's physique to ensure a tailor fitted fit.
"91% of men consider fit as the primary factor while buying underwear. We believe that unless you are strong from inside, you cannot bring out the 'great' in you. Thus, we went to as far as London to work with best designers to get the best possible underwear for you- both in terms of fitment and looks."
Duke Bailey uses a secret ultra-soft fabric that beautifully responds to user's body temperature to keep him warm in winter and cool in summer. Its superior boxer briefs are designed to be moisture absorbent, odor resistant and most importantly, easily breathable to guarantee breezy comfort.
While approached further, the company spokesperson assured one-stop underwear for the users handy for both regular use & intense activities.
"61% of men prefer to change their underwear between everyday wear and sports. It's true that regular boxer briefs cannot provide the robust support and fitment required for intense activities. But not anymore- our breakthrough underwear is especially crafted to ensure maximum comfort during everyday activities whilst not compromising on the ease & premium performance needed on field. So whether you are out for a movie or a rigorous gym session, our boxer briefs would be the thing for you. Our undergarments are tailored for the performers & always guarantee a smooth movement", the spokesperson added in.
To order the best men's underwear today, visit http://www.WearDukeBailey.com.
