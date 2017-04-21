 
Industry News





Artist Sets His Sights on Show in Toronto to Gain International Following

JC Triple Threat Goes to Toronto Canada with his #dipitchallenge
 
MESA, Ariz. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- JC Triple Threat has been moving non stop since the top of the year. With the #dipitchallenge gaining momentum on social media, JC Triple Threat is taking his talents abroad. He will be performing during the Cut Connex Awards Weekend on May 6th in Toronto. Fans will be able to enjoy "Dip It" live in action as well as other hits during his performance.

Join JC at the The Cut Connex Awards weekend in Downtown Toronto. This three day event will encompass both fans of music and networking opportunities that features artists from around the world and most importantly emerging talent. The CUT HIP HOP AWARDS is one of Canada's premier music awards and celebrates excellence and achievement in music.

In addition to the performance in Canada, JC Triple Threat will be performing at Soca Sundays in Phoenix at the Exodus Cultural Center on May 7th.  Fans will also be able to sing along to "Don't Stop" because its official music video will be released on May 4th. Music lovers should follow @jcakatriplethreat to see the video for the first time on the 4th.

Find the #dipitchallenge on triller at http://www.triller.co/

