News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Artist Sets His Sights on Show in Toronto to Gain International Following
JC Triple Threat Goes to Toronto Canada with his #dipitchallenge
Join JC at the The Cut Connex Awards weekend in Downtown Toronto. This three day event will encompass both fans of music and networking opportunities that features artists from around the world and most importantly emerging talent. The CUT HIP HOP AWARDS is one of Canada's premier music awards and celebrates excellence and achievement in music.
In addition to the performance in Canada, JC Triple Threat will be performing at Soca Sundays in Phoenix at the Exodus Cultural Center on May 7th. Fans will also be able to sing along to "Don't Stop" because its official music video will be released on May 4th. Music lovers should follow @jcakatriplethreat to see the video for the first time on the 4th.
Find the #dipitchallenge on triller at http://www.triller.co/
Contact
Destiny Loyd
***@starmusicmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse