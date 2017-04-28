 
Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Breaking News: "Express Yourself" Rhythm & Blues Icon Charles Wright Performs In Santa Monica

 
 
Harvelles
Harvelles
LOS ANGELES - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Santa Monica, CA

What:          Harvelles's presents Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band.

Why:          Charles' and the band's best known number is the international crossover smash "Express Yourself" (#3 R&B / #12 Pop), written, arranged and sung by Charles. Since the Summer of `70, the Grammy-nominated song has enjoyed a long and lucrative life for Wright; sampled by many rap artists (including groundbreaking "Straight Outta Compton" gangster rappers N.W.A); utilized in dozens of commercials for everything from Burger King to Bitburger beer in Germany; used in many movies (including "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"); and, in sports, has been used by the PGA, the Summer Olympics and the NBA.       Most recently being licensed by Sony Pictures Animation for their upcoming summer tent pole film "The Emoji Movie" opening July 28th.

Who:          Grammy™ Nominated Guitar, Composer And Author of Powerful   New Autobiography – "Up From Where We've Come" Charles Wright

Watts 103rd St. Rhythm Band

Special Guest: Grammy™ Nominated Jazz Vocalist, Barbara Morrison

https://www.expressyourself.net


Where:          Harvelle's |1432 4th Street | Santa Monica, CA  90401

When:          Friday, April 28, 2017 | 9:00 PM

Gilmore Marketing Group
