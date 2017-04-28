News By Tag
Breaking News: "Express Yourself" Rhythm & Blues Icon Charles Wright Performs In Santa Monica
What: Harvelles's presents Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band.
Why: Charles' and the band's best known number is the international crossover smash "Express Yourself" (#3 R&B / #12 Pop), written, arranged and sung by Charles. Since the Summer of `70, the Grammy-nominated song has enjoyed a long and lucrative life for Wright; sampled by many rap artists (including groundbreaking "Straight Outta Compton" gangster rappers N.W.A); utilized in dozens of commercials for everything from Burger King to Bitburger beer in Germany; used in many movies (including "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"); and, in sports, has been used by the PGA, the Summer Olympics and the NBA. Most recently being licensed by Sony Pictures Animation for their upcoming summer tent pole film "The Emoji Movie" opening July 28th.
Who: Grammy™
Watts 103rd St. Rhythm Band
Special Guest: Grammy™ Nominated Jazz Vocalist, Barbara Morrison
https://www.expressyourself.net
Where: Harvelle's |1432 4th Street | Santa Monica, CA 90401
When: Friday, April 28, 2017 | 9:00 PM
Sheila Gilmore
***@gmail.com
