Keep your Kids busy this summer with Chillax's Bird Feeder

bird

End

-- Recently, Chillax partnered up with Amazon to give you the gift of birds. It is the best bird feeder for Finches and for other small birds, such as, Cardinals and Robins. This is also a great bird feeder for kids because it will keep them entertained for hours! Bird watching for kids can be a fun hobby for them, especially during the summer. Have your kids add sunflower seeds, cracked corn, raisins, and un-salted peanuts to the see- through feeder. Birds will love the variety! Table scraps, bread and chocolate are harmful to birds, so make sure to keep these away from your feeder. Document your bird-watching journey by taking photos of the visiting birds & putting them in a journal. With the included wooden bird-caller, it will provide long-lasting excitement and fun for the entire family.Get it now from Amazon-it's for the birds! :Media ContactAlif InvestmentChillax Brandasif@alif-usa.com404-717-7700United States