State of the Art Blue Springs Dental Practice Welcomes New Dentist
Foster Dental Care, leading dental provider in Blue Springs, is expanding with the addition of associate dentist, Dr. Scott Davis.
Dr. Davis graduated with a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University at Buffalo in New York after attending Brigham Young University to earn his bachelor's degree. An avid student, he participated in a postdoctoral training program to enhance his skills as a general practitioner by receiving his AEGD (Advanced Education in General Dentistry) while being an active member of the United States Air Force Dental Corps, stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, and Randolph Air Force Base in Texas. Following military service, Dr. Davis spent two years in Arizona at a private practice, recently relocating to Missouri in order to join the dental team of Dr. Alan Foster, Dr. Rebecca Spencer and Dr. Michelle Plattner at Foster Dental Care.
Dr. Davis brings with him a vast amount of clinical knowledge and a strong desire to serve the community's dental care needs. Dr. Alan Foster, the owner of Foster Dental Care, wants you to know that Dr. Davis is a dentist with the ability to make a difference. "Dr. Davis's philosophy on patient care, treatment, and continuing education mirrors the core values of our practice. I know that our patients will be in good hands."
Foster continues, "In this business, I realize how few people get excited about going to the dentist. We've always taken every step possible to make your dental experience as enjoyable and comfortable as possible. With the addition of Dr. Davis, we will have more flexibility in meeting the scheduling needs of each of our patients while continuing with our tradition of quality care."
About Foster Dental Care:
