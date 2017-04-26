News By Tag
Danville's Victory Workspace Receives 2017 #GameChangers Award
Victory Workspace, Danville's first coworking space, honored by the Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group at #GameChangers award ceremonies.
Innovation Tri-Valley (ITV) recognizes the significance of innovation in driving new and improved products, and heralds companies that model a culture of innovation and collaboration in the regional economy. According to its press release, ITV chose Mataraso because he sees "coworking as a movement that is bringing together like-minded professionals across the workforce in a supportive, communal setting stocked with all the benefits of a fully-furnished, professional office space without the heavy cost and commitment."
Operating under the corporate entity Reliable Receptionist, a Walnut Creek firm Mataraso launched in 2007, Victory Workspace is a shared work environment and community for entrepreneurs, business owners, freelancers, startups, and, increasingly, corporate executives who are flexible on where they work, offering office infrastructure and support services, such as open workstations, dedicated desks, private meeting rooms, business address and mail handling, and live telephone receptionist service.
"Victory workspace is for anybody who doesn't want to lease a traditional office," says Mataraso, "but who needs a place to work other than the home or the café. Our members are looking for a balance between solitude and community—where community sparks both creativity and motivation. That's what they find at Victory Workspace."
Mataraso, who also owns Victory Workspace Walnut Creek (formerly Laptop Lounge), notes that coworking communities are built on the power of collaboration, education, and networking and are part of a multi-billion dollar workspace-as-
"While in existence for decades, the shared workspace industry is experiencing tremendous growth—particularly in suburban markets—as both independent professionals and corporate workers increasingly leave the traditional office environment to enjoy a more mobile work-style made possible by advances in mobile communications technology,"
With locations in Walnut Creek and Danville (CA), Victory Workspace provides the best of both worlds: a focused and fully-furnished business environment free of the distractions of a home office or coffee shop and an inspiring community where like-minded professionals can interact, network, and collaborate. Specifically designed for the suburban market, Victory Workspace takes a hybrid approach, combining the openness of coworking with more traditional office infrastructure, such as a formal reception desk and telephone receptionists. Operating under the corporate entity Reliable Receptionist, founded by Victor Mataraso in 2007, Victory Workspace is a member of the Global Workspace Association, GWA, an international association that represents serviced workspaces.
