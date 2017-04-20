Country(s)
Millions Worldwide Support People's Climate Marches on Saturday, April 29
On Friday, April 28th President Trump will sign an executive order on environment and energy at the White House. On Saturday marches will resonate from Washington around the world echoing a single demand: RETURN SANITY!
Artist Kay Rosen and MISSIonLINES have joined with millions worldwide to contribute their voices - JOIN US!
ReturnSanity.com - use of this unforgettable web address has been donated by MISSIonLINES for a direct link to the Washington, DC march.
ReturnSanity.org goes directly to the hundreds of sister marches being scheduled around the world.
Artist Kay Rosen, CollectAmericanArt.com, has contributed free and unrestricted usage of her compelling image 'This Is War' which can be downloaded for banners, posters or hand-bills through the MISSIonLINE EcologicalBest.com. "The extra stroke, colored red, changes the letter N to M and WARNING to WARMING, flashing a danger signal like an overheated thermometer."
The artist has been honored by international retrospective exhibitions including a dual show given by MOCA in Los Angeles and Otis College. She was awarded a Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship in April 2017.
Though these downloads are free, the MISSIonLINES Project has lent EnvironmentalBest.com as a direct link for credit card donations to the People's Climate March. No matter how small, every gift is critical!
