Eleven Endangered White Rhinos safely transported from Africa to wildlife sanctuary in U.S
"Western Global Airlines has been entrusted with this very challenging rescue flight because of our unparalleled responsiveness and dependability,"
As part of this commitment, Western Global Airlines operated the "Spirit of Freedom Flight", the world's largest lion rescue airlift in history, where Western Global flew 33 abused and suffering lions from South America to a sanctuary in South Africa after being rescued by Animal Defenders International (ADI). This dramatic rescue was recently broadcast on CBS 60 Minutes, and the heroic work of ADI has helped lead to laws banning the use of wild animals in circuses in more than 15 U.S. states and more than 20 countries.
"We have become keenly aware of the abuse that animals are suffering around the world as a result of poaching, loss of habitat, illegal sales, and circuses" Jim Neff added "We will always be available to support these incredibly important rescue missions. Anyone who shares our core beliefs about animal husbandry can help by visiting www.rhinos.org and www.ad-international.org to sign a petition, attend an event or make a donation to help save these animals and protect future populations."
About Western Global Airlines
Headquartered in Estero, Florida, minutes from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), Western Global Airlines is a U.S. certified FAA 121 all cargo airline which owns and operates a fleet of 13 fuel efficient and highly reliable wide body freighters (747-400 and MD-11) offering worldwide coverage.
