Striking new cocktail table by Gary Hutton Design

Gary Hutton Design_A11 Table_E_RT

Contact

Ava Marks

***@garyhuttondesign.com Ava Marks

End

-- Renowned furniture and interior designer Gary Hutton has anotherhit on his hands with the A11 table. It's the perfect nothing.Gary Hutton, who recently published the best-selling book "Art House" based onmultiple projects with client and art collector Chara Schreyer, has added to his furnitureline with a cocktail table that was debuted at 2016's DIFFA San Francisco AIDSfundraising auction.The A11 table is an extension of his A line of tables, all inspired by a visit to Marfa, TX,and exemplifying the concept of pared-down minimalism and superior craftsmanship.Formed by three planes of polished stainless steel or polished bronze, the A11reflects it's surroundings and disappear in it's place.Gary Hutton's furniture line is displayed at 'to the trade' showrooms: Hewn SanFrancisco, ProfilesNY, Thomas Lavin Los Angeles and Laguna Niguel, and Trammell-Gagne Seattle.Manufactured and produced in the United States.Custom inquiries welcome!Please visit our website to see other products from the Gary Hutton Design furniture line.