 
News By Tag
* Furniture
* Design
* Interiors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Striking new cocktail table by Gary Hutton Design

 
 
Gary Hutton Design_A11 Table_E_RT
Gary Hutton Design_A11 Table_E_RT
SAN FRANCISCO - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Renowned furniture and interior designer Gary Hutton has another

hit on his hands with the A11 table. It's the perfect nothing.

Gary Hutton, who recently published the best-selling book "Art House" based on

multiple projects with client and art collector Chara Schreyer, has added to his furniture

line with a cocktail table that was debuted at 2016's DIFFA San Francisco AIDS

fundraising auction.

The A11 table is an extension of his A line of tables, all inspired by a visit to Marfa, TX,

and exemplifying the concept of pared-down minimalism and superior craftsmanship.

Formed by three planes of polished stainless steel or polished bronze, the A11

reflects it's surroundings and disappear in it's place.

Gary Hutton's furniture line is displayed at 'to the trade' showrooms: Hewn San

Francisco, Profiles

NY, Thomas Lavin Los Angeles and Laguna Niguel, and Trammell-Gagne Seattle.

Manufactured and produced in the United States.

Custom inquiries welcome!

Please visit our website to see other products from the Gary Hutton Design furniture line.

http://www.garyhuttondesign.com

Contact
Ava Marks
***@garyhuttondesign.com
End
Source:
Email:***@garyhuttondesign.com Email Verified
Tags:Furniture, Design, Interiors
Industry:Furniture
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share