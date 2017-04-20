 
Hollywood puts a Hit on Phillip Moscato Jr

Netflix purchases alleged Mobster Movie Mistake for $105 Million
 
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Few stories are shrouded in more mystery than the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa.  In fact a google search will yield a plethora of theories.  Netflix now wants to bank on Martin Scorsese version adopted from the book I Hear You Paint Houses based on a death bed confession.  The movie "The Irishman" will feature Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel and Al Pacino.  The issue is that the allegedly true story of what happened and even where Jimmy Hoffa is actually buried is not what is portrayed in the Scorsese Movie.  After years of silence Phillip Moscato Jr. is prepared to set the record straight and do what is right.  However, he reached out to Scorsese and DeNiro to make sure a false project didn't proceed and Hollywood quickly put a Hit on him.  He has allegedly been threatened and attempts have been made to silence him with so much money at stake for Netflix and others.  Moscato, who is represented by Courtney Clyne of The Berman Law Group a statewide Florida Firm, will be giving an exclusive in the near future and may have cameras follow him to the resting place of Jimmy Hoffa.

For questions contact Courtney Clyne 18003755555

http://www.thebermanlawgroup.com/courtney-clyne/

Source:The Berman Law Group
Email:***@thebermanlawgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Film, Entertainment, Legal
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Delray Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
