BWI Launches New Digital Marketing Department
Newly hired Digital Marketing Manager, Spencer Ho, to oversee launch of revamped BWI website.
Spencer brings a wealth of digital content creation, marketing and client outreach experience from across various industries. Experience includes over a decade of writing for publications that reach small to midsize businesses, plus two years as digital content manager for the official tourism website of Jerusalem.
"We see numerous opportunities in digital communication tools like social media for connecting with our customers and the prepress industry at large," said Marketing Director Leslie Schmidt-DiVincenzo. "Communication has always been a priority for us, and the creation of our new digital marketing department, led by Spencer, will drive our continued efforts in this area."
"Spencer has been instrumental to us on numerous projects over the past year, and we're excited to have somebody with his level of experience work to facilitate our expansion and rebranding goals as we move forward," said Leslie. "We're confident that he'll provide an injection of youth and new perspectives that will help us evolve as a company and better communicate with our customers and to reach new ones."
Regarding his new role, Spencer said "BWI has an undeniable track record of small business values and providing quality products and excellent service to the prepress industry for going on 35 years. I believe in the importance of small business, and it will be a privilege to work for a company that has dedicated itself to serving the needs of all businesses, but especially the small and midsize businesses that are often overlooked by the large corporations."
Alongside the launch of their digital marketing department, Leslie also previewed a redesigned bob-weber.com.
"We've always been proud of the content bob-weber.com has provided the printing industry," she said. "But for the new design we are focusing on creating a better overall user experience that will allow our existing and potential customers to find what they are looking for and us to better communicate what we can offer them."
"Aside from serving our customers for the past 35 years, one of our proudest accomplishments has been publishing our CTP White Paper. We're excited that our new website will give us a more dynamic platform to provide vital news, information and tips to our customers that will help them make the right equipment choices in their quest to remain successful."
The new and improved bob-weber.com is slated to launch in early May, she added.
About BWI
With the launch of the company's B•W•I 400-800 CTP Series and B•W•I Digital Plates and Chemistries, the company has positioned itself to continue fulfilling its commitment to offering the prepress industry the best quality and value on equipment and consumables -- from a source you know and one that you can trust!
