Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Rosewater" Written By Author Tade Thompson

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Rosewater" written by Tade Thompson and narrated by Sangita Chauhan in audiobook format.
 
 
"Rosewater" By Author Tade Thompson
NEW YORK - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Rosewater" written by Tade Thompson and narrated by Sangita Chauhan in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

Between meeting a boy who bursts into flames, alien floaters that want to devour him, and a butterfly woman who he has sex with when he enters the xenosphere, Kaaro's life is far from the simple one he wants. But he left simple behind a long time ago when he was caught stealing and nearly killed by an angry mob. Now he works for a government agency called Section 45, and they want him to find a women known as Bicycle Girl. And that's just the beginning.

An alien entity lives beneath the ground, forming a biodome around which the city of Rosewater thrives. The cities of Rosewater are enamored by the dome, hoping for a chance to meet the beings within or possibly be invited to come in themselves. But Kaaro isn't so enamored. He was in the biodome at one point and decided to leave it behind. When something begins killing off other sensitives like himself, Kaaro defies Section 45 to search for an answer, facing his past and coming to a realization about a horrifying future.

Download your copy of "Rosewater" written by Tade Thompson and narrated by Sangita Chauhan on Audible today:

http://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Rosewater-Audiob...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

