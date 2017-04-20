News By Tag
Food Robotics Market worth 2.50 Billion USD by 2022
[131 Pages Report] Food Robotics Market report categorizes the global market by Type, Application (Packaging, Repackaging, Pick & Place, Processing), Payload (Low, Medium, Heavy) & Region
Browse 61 market data tables and 59 figures spread through 131 pages and in-depth TOC on "Food Robotics Market by Type, Application (Palletizing, Packaging, Repackaging, Pick & Place, Processing), Payload (Low, Medium, Heavy) & Region - Forecast to 2022"
"The articulated segment, by type, accounted for the largest market share in 2016."
The articulated robot by type had the largest market share in 2016. Articulated robots can range from simple two-joint robots to complex ten-joint robots. The more joints an articulated robot has, the greater its range of motion which makes it flexible for food processing. Moreover, articulated robots have a wide variety of payload capacities, which makes them useful in the food industry wherein there is a varied requirement for robots in the low to medium payload category.
"The medium segment, by payload, accounted for the largest market share in 2016."
The medium segment of the food robotics market by payload had the largest market share in 2016. The medium segment may be defined as robots with payload capacity ranging between 10 kg to 100 kg. In the food & beverage industry, the market for medium payload robots led in 2016, as most of the automated processes require a certain degree of flexibility to cater to the changing manufacturing needs, which is offered by robots in this category.
"The Palletizing segment, by application, accounted for the largest market share in 2016."
The palletizing segment of the food robotics segment by application had the largest market share in 2016. This is due to reducing operating cost and labor requirements, increasing turnaround time and production, and reducing ergonomic issues; these properties help in increasing their demand in the food & beverage industry. Palletizing refers to the process of loading and unloading large and heavy boxes and parts to and from pallets in food & beverage manufacturing and distribution facilities and warehouses.
"The Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022"
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food robotics due to the demand for ready-to-eat products has increased rapidly among consumers. The packaged food consumption growth increased due to urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region.
The key players in the food robotics market include:
• ABB Group (Switzerland)
• KUKA AG (Germany)
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
• Rockwell Automation, Incorporated (U.S.)
• FANUC Corporation (Japan)
• Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)
• Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
• Staubli International AG (Switzerland)
• Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan)
• Universal Robots A/S (Denmark)
• Bastian Solutions Incorporated (U.S.)
