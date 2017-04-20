Food Robotics Market worth 2.50 Billion USD by 2022

[131 Pages Report] Food Robotics Market report categorizes the global market by Type, Application (Packaging, Repackaging, Pick & Place, Processing), Payload (Low, Medium, Heavy) & Region

End

-- The report, The global food robotics market is estimated at USD 1.37 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.50 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as higher demand for packaged foods, increase need to improve productivity, and increase in number of food safety regulations.The articulated robot by type had the largest market share in 2016. Articulated robots can range from simple two-joint robots to complex ten-joint robots. The more joints an articulated robot has, the greater its range of motion which makes it flexible for food processing. Moreover, articulated robots have a wide variety of payload capacities, which makes them useful in the food industry wherein there is a varied requirement for robots in the low to medium payload category.( Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports. )The medium segment of the food robotics market by payload had the largest market share in 2016. The medium segment may be defined as robots with payload capacity ranging between 10 kg to 100 kg. In the food & beverage industry, the market for medium payload robots led in 2016, as most of the automated processes require a certain degree of flexibility to cater to the changing manufacturing needs, which is offered by robots in this category.The palletizing segment of the food robotics segment by application had the largest market share in 2016. This is due to reducing operating cost and labor requirements, increasing turnaround time and production, and reducing ergonomic issues; these properties help in increasing their demand in the food & beverage industry. Palletizing refers to the process of loading and unloading large and heavy boxes and parts to and from pallets in food & beverage manufacturing and distribution facilities and warehouses.The Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food robotics due to the demand for ready-to-eat products has increased rapidly among consumers. The packaged food consumption growth increased due to urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region.• ABB Group (Switzerland)• KUKA AG (Germany)• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)• Rockwell Automation, Incorporated (U.S.)• FANUC Corporation (Japan)• Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)• Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)• Staubli International AG (Switzerland)• Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan)• Universal Robots A/S (Denmark)• Bastian Solutions Incorporated (U.S.)MarketsandMarkets™provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™for their painpoints around revenues decisions.Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.Mr. RohanMarketsandMarkets™UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZMagarpatta city, HadapsarPune, Maharashtra 411013, India1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com